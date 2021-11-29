Carrie Underwood Exiting Calia Brand

Carrie Underwood is moving on from Calia.

The country music superstar revealed on her Instagram page over the Thanksgiving weekend that the fall drop of her activewear collection with Dick’s Sporting Goods will be the final one.

Calling the latest offering “probably my favorite collection we’ve done,” Underwood added: “This new product hitting stores now will be my last collection, which I will continue to share more of over the coming months. I am so proud of everything we’ve created and built, and look forward to seeing where Calia goes from here! I’m excited about all the future has to bring.”

The Calia by Carrie Underwood fitness and athleisure brand launched six years ago and grew to become the retailer’s second most popular women’s brand. Underwood hosted a fashion show during New York Fashion Week in 2015 and last year for the holiday season, Dick’s opened a group of pop-up shops for Calia around the U.S. When it started, the line focused on fitness apparel but over the years expanded into comfortable separates as well. Underwood served as the lead designer of Calia.

Dick’s would not comment on Underwood’s departure but sources said that the line will continue without her and the first product without the singer’s input will hit stores sometime next year.

Underwood, who got her start on “American Idol,” recently snagged her 16th and 17th American Music Awards as favorite female country artist and favorite inspirational artist. Her most recent single, “If I Didn’t Love You,” a duet with Jason Aldean, was the latest to hit the top of the charts. Overall, she has sold more than 66 million records and notched 28 number-one singles.

In addition to Calia, Underwood has a fitness app and is an ambassador for BodyArmor Sports Drink. Her first residency, Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency, kicks off at Resorts World Las Vegas on Dec. 1. She could not be reached to comment further on the news.