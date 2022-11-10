×
Thursday's Digital Daily: November 10, 2022

Carrie Underwood Dazzles in Blue Couture Ballgown for CMA Awards 2022 Red Carpet

The singer joined Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire in performing a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Carrie Underwood attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Carrie Underwood arrived on the red carpet for the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 9 wearing a statement-making blue gown.

In honor of the annual event, Underwood selected a blue gown from La Metamorphose’s fall 2022 couture collection that had intricate details, including an asymmetrical ruched sleeve, a thigh-high slit and draping paneled fabric around the skirt.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Carrie Underwood attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
She accessorized the look with two diamond rings from Nicole Rose Jewelry, diamond drop earrings and matching blue pointed-toe pumps.

Related Galleries

Underwood worked with Melissa Schleicher for hair and makeup. Schleicher took a very bright approach to color, going for a rose blush, a glossy pink lip, shimmering eye shadow and mascara. She parted Underwood’s hair to one side and did it in a flowing wavy style.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Carrie Underwood attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Underwood was accompanied by her husband, former NHL player Mike Fisher, who wore a Bonobos single-breasted Italian wool suit paired with the brand’s Jetsetter dress shirt, along with a black tie and coordinating black pocket square.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Underwood later took to the stage in a sparkling two-tone green and pink dress from Tony Ward’s spring 2023 collection. She joined fellow country singers Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire in paying tribute to the late country singer-songwriter Loretta Lynn, who passed away in October. The trio opened the CMA Awards singing some of her hits, including “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)” and “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin.’”

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Carrie Underwood performs onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
The 56th annual CMA Awards was broadcast live on Nov. 9 on ABC and was available for streaming on Hulu. This year’s event was hosted by country music star Luke Bryan and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning. The event honors country music stars in categories ranging from New Artist of the Year to Entertainer of the Year.

