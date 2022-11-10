Carrie Underwood Dazzles in Blue Couture Ballgown for CMA Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Carrie Underwood arrived on the red carpet for the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 9 wearing a statement-making blue gown.

In honor of the annual event, Underwood selected a blue gown from La Metamorphose’s fall 2022 couture collection that had intricate details, including an asymmetrical ruched sleeve, a thigh-high slit and draping paneled fabric around the skirt.

Carrie Underwood attends the 56th annual CMA Awards on Nov. 9 in Nashville, Tennessee. Getty Images

She accessorized the look with two diamond rings from Nicole Rose Jewelry, diamond drop earrings and matching blue pointed-toe pumps.

Underwood worked with Melissa Schleicher for hair and makeup. Schleicher took a very bright approach to color, going for a rose blush, a glossy pink lip, shimmering eye shadow and mascara. She parted Underwood’s hair to one side and did it in a flowing wavy style.

Carrie Underwood attends the 56th annual CMA Awards on Nov. 9 in Nashville, Tennessee. Getty Images

Underwood was accompanied by her husband, former NHL player Mike Fisher, who wore a Bonobos single-breasted Italian wool suit paired with the brand’s Jetsetter dress shirt, along with a black tie and coordinating black pocket square.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher attend the 56th annual CMA Awards on Nov. 9 in Nashville, Tennessee. Getty Images

Underwood later took to the stage in a sparkling two-tone green and pink dress from Tony Ward’s spring 2023 collection. She joined fellow country singers Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire in paying tribute to the late country singer-songwriter Loretta Lynn, who passed away in October. The trio opened the CMA Awards singing some of her hits, including “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)” and “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin.’”

Carrie Underwood performs at the 56th annual CMA Awards on Nov. 9 in Nashville, Tennessee. Getty Images

The 56th annual CMA Awards was broadcast live on Nov. 9 on ABC and was available for streaming on Hulu. This year’s event was hosted by country music star Luke Bryan and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning. The event honors country music stars in categories ranging from New Artist of the Year to Entertainer of the Year.