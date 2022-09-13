Carrie Underwood Shines in Star-embellished Monique Lhuillier Tulle Gown to Honor Vince Gill at CMT Giants Ceremony

Carrie Underwood made a dazzling arrival to the CMT Giants: Vince Gill event in Nashville on Monday. The musician was joined by a roster of hit country artists who gathered to honor Vince Gill. Sheryl Crow, Wendy Moten, Marren Morris, Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton were among the guests.
Underwood wore a light green mididress by Monique Lhuillier that featured a sweetheart neckline, tulle finishes and gold star-shaped embellishments. Underwood paired the pastel-hued piece with mirrored gold pumps. She accessorized with drop earrings, a gold ring and a tennis bracelet.
The singer has worn a slew of sparkling looks to red carpet events this year. She attended the Country Music Television Music Awards in April, styled in a two-toned purple and black cheetah-print dress with black pumps and silver drop earrings.
At the 2022 Grammys, she wore a gold gown that fused a glittering bustier-style top and a voluminous silhouette in a chromatic yellow color. For her performance, she wore a purple minidress with embellished sarong-draped chains and an asymmetric cape. She also won a Grammy for her eighth studio album, “My Savior.”