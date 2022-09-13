Carrie Underwood Shines in Star-embellished Monique Lhuillier Tulle Gown to Honor Vince Gill at CMT Giants Ceremony

Carrie Underwood made a dazzling arrival to the CMT Giants: Vince Gill event in Nashville on Monday. The musician was joined by a roster of hit country artists who gathered to honor Vince Gill. Sheryl Crow, Wendy Moten, Marren Morris, Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton were among the guests.

Carrie Underwood attends CMT Giants: Vince Gill at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on Sept. 12, 2022, in Nashville. Getty Images for CMT

Underwood wore a light green mididress by Monique Lhuillier that featured a sweetheart neckline, tulle finishes and gold star-shaped embellishments. Underwood paired the pastel-hued piece with mirrored gold pumps. She accessorized with drop earrings, a gold ring and a tennis bracelet.

The singer has worn a slew of sparkling looks to red carpet events this year. She attended the Country Music Television Music Awards in April, styled in a two-toned purple and black cheetah-print dress with black pumps and silver drop earrings.

At the 2022 Grammys, she wore a gold gown that fused a glittering bustier-style top and a voluminous silhouette in a chromatic yellow color. For her performance, she wore a purple minidress with embellished sarong-draped chains and an asymmetric cape. She also won a Grammy for her eighth studio album, “My Savior.”