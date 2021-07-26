WHEN IN VENICE: Cartier will reveal today it has partnered with La Biennale di Venezia to become the main sponsor of the Venice International Film Festival starting this year, jointly contributing to supporting contemporary film creation.

As part of the collaboration, the Venice International Film Festival and Cartier will pay tribute to outstanding filmmakers through the Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award. The prize is dedicated to a personality who has made a particularly original contribution to the contemporary film industry and is in sync with Cartier’s long-standing commitments to preserve cultural heritage and support the contemporary artistic creation.

The award ceremony will take place at the Lido di Venezia during the festival, which will run from Sept. 1 to 11, but the name of the recipient has not been divulged.

“We are thrilled to become main sponsor of the Venice International Film Festival and reaffirm the long-standing commitment to preserve cultural heritage and to support contemporary artistic creation,” said Arnaud Carrez, senior vice president, chief marketing officer at Cartier. “It is also a true honor to be able to pay tribute to internationally renowned filmmakers through the Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award.”

Previously, Armani Beauty had been supporting the film festival for several years.

As reported earlier this month, Cartier’s parent company Compagnie Financière Richemont touted its star jewelry brands, which fueled a strong performance in the three months ended June 30.

The Swiss luxury group trumpeted 43 percent growth at its jewelry maisons, headlined by strong jewelry and watch sales at Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels. Revenues came to 2.52 billion euros in the three months ended June 30.

In June, Cartier unveiled its high jewelry collection called “Sixth Sense” with a beautiful presentation on the Lake of Como in Italy.

In London, the house is also staging the Studio 7 interactive photographic exhibition that looks at its seven best-known styles across jewelry and watches: Santos, Tank, Trinity, Love, Juste Un Clou, Panthère and Ballon Bleu.