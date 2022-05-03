Cartier Taps Emma Chamberlain as Brand Ambassador

Emma Chamberlain is Cartier’s newest brand ambassador.

The fine jeweler tapped the YouTube star to represent the brand at special events and red carpets, including Monday’s Met Gala, where she conducted interviews on the red carpet. Chamberlain wore a vintage tiara from Cartier at the Met Gala, as well as a diamond choker, rings and earrings. She also wore a custom two-piece look by Louis Vuitton.

“Emma’s creative spirit and diverse set of talents are a welcome addition to the maison,” said Mercedes Abramo, president and chief executive officer of Cartier North America. “As a California native, we’re excited to see Emma’s bold fearless approach to style translated into her new role as a Cartier ambassador.”

This is Chamberlain’s first partnership with a luxury fashion brand; however, she’s worked with several other brands since she’s grown in popularity on YouTube. Over the years, Chamberlain has worked with Louis Vuitton on digital content for the design house’s fashion shows and she’s fronted campaigns for PacSun. She is also the creative director for Bad Habit, a skin care brand created by Forma Brands, the brand incubator behind companies like Morphe, Jaclyn Hill Cosmetics, R.E.M. Beauty and others.

Outside of the fashion and beauty worlds, Chamberlain launched a coffee brand, called Chamberlain Coffee, in 2019 and hosts a podcast, called “Anything Goes.”

Chamberlain is one of YouTube’s biggest creators, boasting a following of 11.4 million subscribers since she joined the platform in 2017. She’s grown her following through her popular “day in the life” videos.

