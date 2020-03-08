FOCUS ON WOMEN: Cartier, the star label of Compagnie Financière Richemont, is sponsoring a women’s pavilion at the upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai that runs from Oct. 20 to April 10, 2021.

The pavilion will highlight stories of men and women who have contributed to gender equality and empowering women with a focus on milestones in women’s rights and challenges facing women, according to a statement revealing the move.

“The Women’s Pavilion, in collaboration with Cartier, is setting a needed standard for corporations to rethink their approach to gender advocacy—and is a powerful platform to cascade the gender equality message to the world,” said Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, United Nations under secretary general and executive director of U.N. Women. She and Amal Clooney are supporting the event, Cartier said in its statement, without providing further details.

The pavilion will highlight “crucial roles that women have long played as linchpins of their communities and drivers of economies and underscores Expo 2020 Dubai’s firm commitment to empowering all women to drive their own development and create a better future for us all,” said Reem Al Hashimy, United Arab Emirates minister of state for international cooperation and director general of Expo 2020 Dubai bureau.

The move marks a new chapter in Cartier’s focus on women who institute change, according to Cyrille Vigneron, president and chief executive officer of Cartier International, in a statement.

The brand’s “Cartier Women’s Initiative” is an international business program established in 2006 and operated with the INSEAD business school while “Cartier Philanthropy” is a foundation established in 2012 that focuses on supporting women’s economic and social development in low-income countries.

The brand sees the world expo as an opportunity to promote a more inclusive society, Vigneron also said.

Organizers of Expo 2020 Dubai are hoping to attract up to 25 million visitors, with 70 percent from outside of the United Arab Emirates, and is the first world expo to take place in the Middle East.

News of Cartier’s plans comes on International Women’s Day, which has prompted a flurry of activity by global brands related to women’s issues.