LONDON — Cartier is looking to reconnect with its London community via a pop-up experience that will make its debut in Harrods on Oct. 26 and run through Nov. 27.

The pop-up will take place in the jeweler’s existing Harrods space — a sprawling 5,200-square-foot area that was revamped in 2017, making it the department store’s largest jewelry shop — and delve into the history of one of its most famous collections, the Panthère de Cartier.

The aim is to create a “truly immersive experience” with several rooms and to narrate the story of the famous range of jewelry: Upon arrival, guests will be greeted by Cartier bellboys and shown into a room clad in emerald green from floor to ceiling — a nod to the emeralds that always feature in Panthère jewelry, to create the animal’s piercing green eyes.

Another room highlights Cartier muse and artistic director Jeanne Toussaint’s contribution to making the Panthère a house signature. Others display popular Panthère pieces dating from 1914 to today.

There is plenty to entertain visitors, including an all-mirror tunnel, a 3-D light installation of the Panthère, and a “touch-and-try” space that allows customers to try on pieces and take pictures without having to physically touch them — which comes in handy at a time of continued, COVID-19-related government restrictions.

“Our clients are increasingly shopping online and are going back to their favorite Cartier creations,” said Laurent Feniou, managing director of Cartier U.K., explaining the reasoning behind the pop-up and the renewed focus on the Panthère range.

He pointed to a series of Panthère novelties that will launch alongside the Harrods pop-up and be sold in the adjoining boutique. Highlights include a series of pieces featuring a “fur” setting technique that involves folding minuscule metal wires around hand-carved onyx and diamonds.

More accessibly priced items, such as Panthère tote bags, postcards and posters, will also be available to cater to the jeweler’s broader audience.

Given the increased interest on house signatures, the jeweler has also recently launched a redesign of its famous Pasha watch from the Eighties, which has been reimagined for today with features such as interchangeable straps and customized engraving.

The pop-up is the latest in a series of initiatives that have seen the luxury brand flex its retail muscle.

Last summer Cartier unveiled a pop-up experience at Selfridges Corner Shop, highlighting its new Clash de Cartier range. It has also reimagined its Bond Street flagship with a private-lounge-cum-events-space to accommodate everything from book launches to exhibitions and private client dinners.