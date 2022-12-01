×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier’s Quieter Side

Men's

Tremaine Emory to Guest Design Dior Fall Capsule

Fashion

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

Cartier Unveils Immersive Perfume Installation in Paris

Dubbed "Le Mythe Parfumé," it is open to the public from Dec. 1 to 11.

The panther in Cartier's "Le Mythe Parfumé."
The panther in Cartier's "Le Mythe Parfumé." Courtesy of Cartier

SCENTED PANTHER: The Maison Cartier’s new immersive fragrance installation — dubbed “Le Mythe Parfumé,” or “The Scented Myth” — opened to the public in Paris on Thursday.

This is Cartier’s second artistic project to be called an OSNI, the acronym of the French words for Unidentified Scented Objects. Both were created by Mathilde Laurent, the house’s perfumer, who wishes to reveal perfume’s artistic dimension and start a conversation with the public about scent.

“The whole purpose of the installation is to show that perfume connects the infinitely big with the infinitely small — or what’s invisible to the human eye,” said Laurent. “This has always been its role, in fact.”

Related Galleries

She highlighted fragrance’s spiritual nature, harking back to when people used the scent of incense smoke to convey messages to the gods.  

Laurent said another role of the OSNIs is to “give back to perfume a greater nobility,” and to elevate humans with olfactory beauty.

OSNI 2 takes place in the dark in a building standing at 2 Rue Robert Esnault-Pelterie, on the Left Bank. Upon entry, visitors first see a lit drawing by George Barbier, who in 1949 created the mythical Dame à la Panthère — featuring a woman draped in necklaces standing in front of a seated panther — for a Cartier invitation.

As an audio accompaniment, spoken-word artist Rhael “LionHeart” Cape reads a poem he penned, which opens: “At the altar of our (airborn) senses, delicately poised, an ethereal panther of sacred particles made prayer, reveals itself (amid) thin air, this sensuous scent….”

People then walk to the room next door, where there’s a curtain of water droplets scented with La Panthère perfume, running along a wall. A hologram image of a panther appears on the illuminated drops. It prowls across the space, only to disappear again in a burst of lights.

Visitors hear sounds that were composed around the golden ratio frequency, considered to be conducive to meditation. They are invited to touch the falling water, which leaves a scent on their hands.

OSNI 2 runs through Dec. 11. It’s possible to sign up for tickets to it, free of charge, on osni.cartier.com. And like the first immersive art piece, this instillation is expected to travel internationally.

The first OSNI — which was called “Le Nuage Parfumé,” or “Perfumed Cloud” — opened in 2017. It was composed of a scented cloud suspended in the middle of a large see-through glass cubical structure standing at the base of the Palais de Tokyo museum and the Musée d’Art Moderne in Paris.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Cartier Creates Immersive Perfume Installation in Paris

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Cartier Creates Immersive Perfume Installation in Paris

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Cartier Creates Immersive Perfume Installation in Paris

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Cartier Creates Immersive Perfume Installation in Paris

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Cartier Creates Immersive Perfume Installation in Paris

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Cartier Creates Immersive Perfume Installation in Paris

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Cartier Creates Immersive Perfume Installation in Paris

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Cartier Creates Immersive Perfume Installation in Paris

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Cartier Creates Immersive Perfume Installation in Paris

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Cartier Creates Immersive Perfume Installation in Paris

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Cartier Creates Immersive Perfume Installation in Paris

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Cartier Creates Immersive Perfume Installation in Paris

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Cartier Creates Immersive Perfume Installation in Paris

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Cartier Creates Immersive Perfume Installation in Paris

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Cartier Creates Immersive Perfume Installation in Paris

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Cartier Creates Immersive Perfume Installation in Paris

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Cartier Creates Immersive Perfume Installation in Paris

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Cartier Creates Immersive Perfume Installation in Paris

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Cartier Creates Immersive Perfume Installation in Paris

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Cartier Creates Immersive Perfume Installation in Paris

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Cartier Creates Immersive Perfume Installation in Paris

Hot Summer Bags

Cartier Creates Immersive Perfume Installation in Paris

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Cartier Creates Immersive Perfume Installation in Paris

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Cartier Creates Immersive Perfume Installation in Paris

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Cartier Creates Immersive Perfume Installation in Paris

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Cartier Creates Immersive Perfume Installation in Paris

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Cartier Creates Immersive Perfume Installation in Paris

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Cartier Creates Immersive Perfume Installation in Paris

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Cartier Creates Immersive Perfume Installation in Paris

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Cartier Creates Immersive Perfume Installation in Paris

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Cartier Creates Immersive Perfume Installation in Paris

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Cartier Creates Immersive Perfume Installation in Paris

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Cartier Creates Immersive Perfume Installation in Paris

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Cartier Creates Immersive Perfume Installation in Paris

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Cartier Creates Immersive Perfume Installation in Paris

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Cartier Creates Immersive Perfume Installation in Paris

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Cartier Creates Immersive Perfume Installation in Paris

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Cartier Creates Immersive Perfume Installation in Paris

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Cartier Creates Immersive Perfume Installation in Paris

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Cartier Creates Immersive Perfume Installation in Paris

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Cartier Creates Immersive Perfume Installation in Paris

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Cartier Creates Immersive Perfume Installation in Paris

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad