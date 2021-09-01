×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Why Luxury Brands Are Sitting Out the Resale Market Boom

Men's

Todd Snyder Celebrates 10th Anniversary With More Stores, Collaborations

Business

PVH Corp. Logs $182 Million Profit; Raises Outlook for the Year

Carven Parisian Flagship Reopens as Part of Group’s Ambitious Strategy

The French label returns to its historic address on the Champs-Élysées as owners Icicle group unveils ambitious plans and new name.

Carven Parisian Flagship Reopens as Part
The outside of the new – and former – Carven flagship store on the Rond-Point des Champs-Elysées in Paris. Alexandre Tabaste/Courtesy of Carven

PARIS — French label Carven is back home with the reopening of its flagship store at 6 Rond-Point des Champs-Élysées in Paris, the address where founder Marie-Louise Carven established her fashion house in 1945.

The location is “an homage to the house’s heritage while marking a new era,” said Carven owner and chief executive officer Shawna Tao. To bring this new retail chapter to life, the brand called upon Belgian architect Bernard Dubois, who previously worked on Chinese label Icicle’s first Parisian flagship.

He wove together references to modernist architect Robert Mallet-Stevens — Madame Carven’s brother-in-law — through the use of round shapes and long straight lines with visual cues to other eras to express the label’s longevity and its founder’s life.

Carven Parisian Flagship Reopens as Part
The Carven flagship was designed by Belgian artchitect Bernard Dubois. Romain Laprade/Courtesy of Carven

Soft tones dominate the interior, which is dotted with mid-century-inspired lacquered furniture and terracotta travertine marble as a nod to the ’60s, while the boutique’s facade was done in green, a reference to the brand’s signature “Carven green” hue.

Related Galleries

But this isn’t the only change at 6 Rond-Point des Champs-Élysées. Also moving into the building is Carven’s parent company, Icicle Shanghai Fashion Group Co. Ltd., founded by Tao, also known as Tao Xiaoma to Chinese colleagues, and husband Ye Shouzeng. It purchased the French label in 2018.

As a first step in ambitious expansion plans for the two labels it owns, the group changed its name this summer to “ICCF Group” to reflect the equal weights of its two fashion labels and the “Franco-Chinese synergy that is key to the international development of both brands,” the group said in a statement revealing the new name.

Carven Parisian Flagship Reopens as Part
The new logo for the ICCF Group, formerly known as Icicle Shanghai Fashion Group Co., Ltd., and owner of fashion labels Carven and Icicle Courtesy of ICCF Group

In the new structure, each brand will keep independent management and creative studios, while production, logistics and support platforms will be shared.

Among ICCF Group’s goals is “balanced international expansion” of both labels, bringing Icicle’s eco-friendly footprint toward a Western audience and the further growth of Carven in China, where the label currently has six stores. As previously reported, Icicle’s second Parisian address will be located at 50 Rue du Faubourg Saint Honoré.

FOR MORE, SEE:

Icicle Opens Up on Avenue George V in Paris

Carven’s New Owner Eyes China Expansion

What Brands Should Look for in a Chinese Partner

Carven Parisian Flagship Reopens as Part

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Carven Parisian Flagship Reopens as Part

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Carven Parisian Flagship Reopens as Part

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Carven Parisian Flagship Reopens as Part

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Carven Parisian Flagship Reopens as Part

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Carven Parisian Flagship Reopens as Part

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Carven Parisian Flagship Reopens as Part

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Carven Parisian Flagship Reopens as Part

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Carven Parisian Flagship Reopens as Part

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Carven Parisian Flagship Reopens as Part

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Carven Parisian Flagship Reopens as Part

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Carven Parisian Flagship Reopens as Part

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Carven Parisian Flagship Reopens as Part

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Carven Parisian Flagship Reopens as Part

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Carven Parisian Flagship Reopens as Part

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Carven Parisian Flagship Reopens as Part

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Carven Parisian Flagship Reopens as Part

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Carven Parisian Flagship Reopens as Part

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Carven Parisian Flagship Reopens as Part

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Carven Parisian Flagship Reopens as Part

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Carven Parisian Flagship Reopens as Part

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Carven Parisian Flagship Reopens as Part

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Carven Parisian Flagship Reopens as Part

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Carven Parisian Flagship Reopens as Part

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Carven Parisian Flagship Reopens as Part

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Carven Parisian Flagship Reopens as Part

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Carven Parisian Flagship Reopens as Part

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Carven Parisian Flagship Reopens as Part

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Carven Parisian Flagship Reopens as Part

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Carven Parisian Flagship Reopens as Part

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Carven Parisian Flagship Reopens as Part

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Carven Parisian Flagship Reopens as Part

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Carven Parisian Flagship Reopens as Part

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Carven Parisian Flagship Reopens as Part

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Carven Parisian Flagship Reopens as Part

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Carven Parisian Flagship Reopens as Part

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Carven Parisian Flagship Reopens as Part

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad