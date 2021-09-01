Carven Parisian Flagship Reopens as Part of Group’s Ambitious Strategy

PARIS — French label Carven is back home with the reopening of its flagship store at 6 Rond-Point des Champs-Élysées in Paris, the address where founder Marie-Louise Carven established her fashion house in 1945.

The location is “an homage to the house’s heritage while marking a new era,” said Carven owner and chief executive officer Shawna Tao. To bring this new retail chapter to life, the brand called upon Belgian architect Bernard Dubois, who previously worked on Chinese label Icicle’s first Parisian flagship.

He wove together references to modernist architect Robert Mallet-Stevens — Madame Carven’s brother-in-law — through the use of round shapes and long straight lines with visual cues to other eras to express the label’s longevity and its founder’s life.

The Carven flagship was designed by Belgian artchitect Bernard Dubois. Romain Laprade/Courtesy of Carven

Soft tones dominate the interior, which is dotted with mid-century-inspired lacquered furniture and terracotta travertine marble as a nod to the ’60s, while the boutique’s facade was done in green, a reference to the brand’s signature “Carven green” hue.

But this isn’t the only change at 6 Rond-Point des Champs-Élysées. Also moving into the building is Carven’s parent company, Icicle Shanghai Fashion Group Co. Ltd., founded by Tao, also known as Tao Xiaoma to Chinese colleagues, and husband Ye Shouzeng. It purchased the French label in 2018.

As a first step in ambitious expansion plans for the two labels it owns, the group changed its name this summer to “ICCF Group” to reflect the equal weights of its two fashion labels and the “Franco-Chinese synergy that is key to the international development of both brands,” the group said in a statement revealing the new name.

The new logo for the ICCF Group, formerly known as Icicle Shanghai Fashion Group Co., Ltd., and owner of fashion labels Carven and Icicle Courtesy of ICCF Group

In the new structure, each brand will keep independent management and creative studios, while production, logistics and support platforms will be shared.

Among ICCF Group’s goals is “balanced international expansion” of both labels, bringing Icicle’s eco-friendly footprint toward a Western audience and the further growth of Carven in China, where the label currently has six stores. As previously reported, Icicle’s second Parisian address will be located at 50 Rue du Faubourg Saint Honoré.

