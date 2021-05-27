Since joining the New Balance family, Casablanca has made the 327 its unofficial signature silhouette, dropping out new editions every season. But this time around will also mark the second collaborative release of the new 237 style. Following the initial release of their successful Monogram 327 and 237 drop, the après-sport brand returns with two new releases that incorporate a red and green monogram pattern on the overlays, which has been given a fresh spin since it was originally unveiled in Casablanca’s fall 2020 collection. The 237 shoe will feature a wedged heel, suede, mesh and nylon upper, along with Casablanca’s signature monogram design.

“We wanted to add elegance to the silhouette, a level of maturity that will alter people’s perception of what a sports shoe can be,” said Casablanca’s founder Charaf Tajer.

While the 327 style is already available with a retail price of $195, the 237 will go on sale on Friday for $170 on Casablancaparis.com and at select global stockists such as Maxfield L.A., Saks Fifth Avenue, Mr Porter, Kith, Concepts and Hirshleifers. Official New Balance ambassador and 17-year-old tennis star Coco Gauff will be featured in the new campaign video for the collaboration.