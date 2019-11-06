The holiday season has officially begun with a brand new shopping holiday for 2019: Cash Back Day.

RetailMeNot, the savings and coupons provider that connects customers with retailers and brands, has initiated a new shopping holiday to compete with Black Friday and Cyber Monday, called Cash Back Day.

Cash Back Day will begin at midnight on Nov. 7, connecting customers with more than 200 brands and retailers across fashion, beauty, technology and home goods, to get cash back on their holiday gifts and purchases.

From which brands and retailers are participating in Cash Back Day to how much you can save, here is everything to know about RetailMeNot’s first ever Cash Back Day.

When is Cash Back Day?

RetailMeNot’s first Cash Back Day is on Nov. 7 for a full 24-hour period. Going forward, the holiday will be on the first Thursday of November each year.

How do I participate in Cash Back Day?

Customers will need to log in or create an account with RetailMeNot, choose and activate a cash back offer at a brand or retailer and then make their purchase.

What brands and retailers are participating in Cash Back Day?

RetailMeNot has partnered with more than 200 brands and retailers for Cash Back Day. Retailers include Amazon, Macy’s, Overstock, Bloomingdale’s, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus and Moda Operandi. Other fashion and beauty brands participating are American Eagle, Ulta Beauty, Express, Lululemon, Adidas, Tarte, Kendra Scott, J. Crew, Kate Spade and Bonobos, among others.

What are the savings for Cash Back Day?

Cash Back Day offers up to 20 percent in cash back from purchases. Brands and retailers offering the full 20 percent back are Macy’s, Overstock, Kendra Scott and Bonobos, while others including Bloomingdale’s, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus and Moda Operandi are giving back between 10 to 18 percent from purchases.

How do I get cash back?

After making the purchase through RetailMeNot, customers will receive the cash back through Venmo, PayPal or as a gift card to a participating retailer or brand of their choosing. For gift cards, customers will be given a bonus value in addition to their cash back.

Customers will receive the cash back no later than 45 days from making their purchases. The cash back will appear in their RetailMeNot Wallet and they will be notified via e-mail when they receive payment.

