RetailMeNot is officially kicking off the 2020 holiday shopping season with the second iteration of its Cash Back Day.

The savings and coupon provider is bringing back its annual Cash Back Day initiative on Nov. 5 in an expanded format, this time running for two days and teaming with more brands and retailers to offer up to 20 percent cash back for holiday gifts and purchases.

Last year’s inaugural Cash Back Day was RetailMeNot’s biggest payout day of the year, with customers receiving an average of $19 cash back per order. According to the company, it paid its customers more than $450,000 on Cash Back Day overall.

From how to shop on Cash Back Day and which brands are participating to how much you can save, here is everything you need to know about RetailMeNot’s Cash Back Day 2020.

When is Cash Back Day 2020?

Cash Back Day is kicking off on Nov. 5 and will run for two days.

How can I shop on Cash Back Day 2020?

Customers will need to log in or create an account with RetailMeNot to participate in Cash Back Day. Once logged in, customers can browse the list of participating brands and retailers and click on offer links to be directed to their web sites. They can then make purchases directly on the brand or retailer’s web site.

Which brands and retailers are participating in Cash Back Day 2020?

This year, more than 300 brands and retailers are teaming with RetailMeNot for Cash Back Day. The list of companies that have confirmed they are participating include Macy’s, Aldo, Keds, Bass Pro Shops, Expedia, GameStop and Elemis, among others.

RetailMeNot will release the full list of participating brands and retailers closer to Cash Back Day.

How much can I save on Cash Back Day 2020?

Cash Back Day will offer up to 20 percent in cash back on purchases.

When will I receive cash back?

Customers will receive their cash back by Dec. 21. They will receive the payment via Venmo or PayPal.

What else is different about this year’s Cash Back Day?

RetailMeNot is expanding this year’s initiative with flash deals and product-specific deals. It will reveal more information on the deals closer to the start of Cash Back Day.

