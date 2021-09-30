×
Cash Back Day Is Returning: Here Is Everything You Need to Know

The annual savings event offers cash back from more than 200 retailers and brands.

Cash Back Day 2021
Cash Back Day is returning this November. fifeflyingfife - stock.adobe.com

The holiday shopping season is almost here.

RetailMeNot, the savings and coupons provider, is kicking off the 2021 holiday shopping season with the return of its popular Cash Back Day event. This is the company’s third time putting on the annual savings event and more than 200 retailers and brands are expected to participate.

According to RetailMeNot, during last year’s Cash Back Day customers earned an average of $18 back per purchase. To date, the company states it has paid shoppers nearly $1 million through Cash Back Day.

Here, WWD breaks down everything you need to know about Cash Back Day 2021, including which brands are participating, when you’ll get paid and what’s new this year.

When is Cash Back Day 2021?

This year’s Cash Back Day will take place on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5.

What is Cash Back Day?

Cash Back Day is RetailMeNot’s annual savings event where customers receive a percentage cash back from their purchases made through the company’s app or website.

How can I participate in Cash Back Day 2021?  

To participate, customers will need to log in to their RetailMeNot account. Customers can then browse the list of participating brands and retailers where they will be directed to those brands and retailers’ websites to make their purchases. The purchases will be registered by RetailMeNot, which will process the cash back.

Which brands and retailers are participating in Cash Back Day 2021?

RetailMeNot has not yet revealed the confirmed list of brands and retailers participating in this year’s Cash Back Day event, however it announced that more than 200 companies will be participating.

In the past, participating brands and retailers have included Bloomingdale’s, Macy’s, Moda Operandi, Intermix, Athleta, Bluemercury, Gap and many others for products across apparel, beauty, electronics and travel categories. 

How much can I save on Cash Back Day 2021?

RetailMeNot has not yet confirmed the percentage cash back customers will receive. In past years, the company has offered up to 20 percent cash back, with the majority of brands and retailers offering between 15 to 18 percent cash back.

When and how will I receive my cash back?

Customers will receive their cash back within 45 days of their purchases via Venmo or PayPal.

What new initiatives are taking place this year?  

This year, RetailMeNot is introducing its Deal Finder browser extension, which when installed will notify a customer automatically on promotions and cash back deals.

