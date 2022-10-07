×
Friday's Digital Daily: October 7, 2022

Cate Blanchett Wears Structured Alexandre Vauthier Suit at ‘Tár’ Screening 

The Oscar-winning actress has had a standout style streak during the film’s promotional tour. 

Cate Blanchett attends the CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards 2022 pink carpet during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 25, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage)
Alexandre Vauthier Couture Fall 2022
Alexandre Vauthier Couture Fall 2022
Alexandre Vauthier Couture Fall 2022
Alexandre Vauthier Couture Fall 2022
Cate Blanchett is continuing her winning style streak during the promotional tour for “Tár.” 

The Oscar-winning actress attended the Los Angeles, California, screening for her upcoming film Thursday night wearing a structured Alexandre Vauthier suit from the designer’s fall 2022 couture collection. Blanchett’s look featured a black, short-sleeve suit jacket worn over a black turtleneck and paired with loose-fitting black trousers. She was styled by her longtime stylist Elizabeth Stewart. 

This is Blanchett’s latest public appearance to promote the film. Earlier this week, the actress attended the “Tár” premiere during the 60th New York Film Festival, wearing a Proenza Schouler black, fitted jumpsuit with oversize sleeves from the brand’s spring 2023 collection. 

Blanchett also had multiple appearances at the Venice Film Festival to debut “Tár,” wearing several notable looks there, too. She started off at a photo call event where she wore a powder blue blouse and matching trousers from Roksanda. She then opted for a three-dimensional, floral jumpsuit from Schiaparelli to wear at the film’s premiere. Blanchett ultimately won the best actress award at the festival.

During Milan Fashion Week, the actress attended the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana’s Sustainable Fashion Awards, where she walked the red carpet alongside model Lauren Hutton and designer Giorgio Armani. For the occasion, Blanchett looked to Armani, wearing a black sequined jumpsuit from the designer’s fall 2012 ready-to-wear collection. Blanchett had also worn the look at the Venice Film Festival.  

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

