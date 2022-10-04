×
Cate Blanchett Brings Statement Sleeves to NYFF Red Carpet in Proenza Schouler Jumpsuit for ‘Tár’ Premiere 

The film debuted during the 60th New York Film Festival.

Cate Blanchett attends the "Tár" red
Proenza Schouler RTW Spring 2023
Proenza Schouler RTW Spring 2023
Proenza Schouler RTW Spring 2023
Proenza Schouler RTW Spring 2023
Cate Blanchett had another standout style moment on the red carpet.

The Oscar-winning actress attended the premiere of her new film, “Tár,” on Monday night during the 60th edition of the New York Film Festival wearing a look from Proenza Schouler’s spring 2023 collection. Blanchett’s outfit included a black fitted jumpsuit with oversize sleeves embellished with a white trim. She was styled by her longtime stylist Elizabeth Stewart.

Blanchett was joined at the premiere by “Tár” director Todd Field and costars Nina Hoss, Sophie Kauer and others. The drama tells the story of a renowned composer who is faced with challenges just as she’s about to achieve a career milestone. “Tár” debuts in theaters on Friday. 

Cate Blanchett attends the "Tár" red carpet event during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on Oct. 3 in New York City.

The actress has had many standout style moments while promoting “Tár” over the last month. Blanchett attended the 2022 Venice Film Festival last month where she had several memorable fashion moments, such as at a photo call event where she wore a powder blue blouse and matching trousers from Roksanda. She also attended the “Tár” film premiere in Venice wearing a 3D, floral jumpsuit from Schiaparelli.

Additionally last month, Blanchett attended the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana’s Sustainable Fashion Awards in Milan rewearing a Giorgio Armani sequined jumpsuit from the design house’s fall 2012 ready-to-wear collection. She previously wore the look at the Venice Film Festival. 

