×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: September 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Designers With ‘Influence’ Have the Edge

Business

Contemporary Sportswear Kicks Into High Gear for Fall

Fashion

New Designers Are Forging the Future at Storied Brands in Italy

Cate Blanchett Goes Chic in Giorgio Armani for ‘Tár’ Photo-call at Venice Film Festival

The Australian actress plays the lead in the upcoming psychological drama by Todd Field. 

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 01: Cate
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Alessandra
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Tessa
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Hillary
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Emma
View ALL 24 Photos

Cate Blanchett had a standout fashion moment at the photocall for her latest movie, “Tar,” at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

The Oscar-winning actress wore a powder blue look by Giorgio Armani, which consisted of a bib-like blouse paired with matching pleated hemmed trousers and a waist belt. She topped off the outfit with white pumps. She styled her hair up and kept her makeup simple. 

She was styled by Elizabeth Stewart, who also works with the likes of Viola Davis, Julia Roberts and Zoey Deutch

Cate Blanchett in Giorgio Armani at the photocall for “Tar” at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Thursday. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Blanchett stars in the upcoming psychological drama as Lydia Tár, a renowned conductor and composer, and the first female chief conductor of a major German orchestra. 

Related Galleries

The movie, which is directed by Todd Field, also stars Nina Hoss, Noémie Merlant, Julian Glover and Mark Strong, among others. 

Noemie Merlant, Sophie Kauer, Nina Hoss, Cate Blanchett and director Todd Field at the photo-call for “Tar” at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Thursday. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

The world premiere of “Tár” will take place in Venice on Thursday and it is scheduled for a theatrical release on Oct. 7. 

The 79th edition of the festival is taking place until Sept. 10 and will debut some of the year’s most-anticipated films, such as the biographical drama on Marilyn Monroe “Blonde,” “The Whale,” “White Noise,” “The Son” and Olivia Wilde’s anticipated thriller, “Don’t Worry Darling,” which stars Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. 

PHOTOS: See more stars align on the red carpet at Venice Film Festival 2022

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

Hot Summer Bags

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Cate Blanchett in Armani for ‘Tár’

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad