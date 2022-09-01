Cate Blanchett Goes Chic in Roksanda for ‘Tár’ Photo-call at Venice Film Festival

Cate Blanchett had a standout fashion moment at the photocall for her latest movie, “Tar,” at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

The Oscar-winning actress wore a powder blue look by Roksanda, which consisted of a bib-like blouse paired with matching pleated hemmed trousers and a waist belt, from the label’s fall 2022 collection. She topped off the outfit with white pumps. She styled her hair up and kept her makeup simple.

She was styled by Elizabeth Stewart, who also works with the likes of Viola Davis, Julia Roberts and Zoey Deutch.

Cate Blanchett in Roksanda at the photocall for “Tar” at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Thursday. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Blanchett stars in the upcoming psychological drama as Lydia Tár, a renowned conductor and composer, and the first female chief conductor of a major German orchestra.

The movie, which is directed by Todd Field, also stars Nina Hoss, Noémie Merlant, Julian Glover and Mark Strong, among others.

Noemie Merlant, Sophie Kauer, Nina Hoss, Cate Blanchett and director Todd Field at the photo-call for “Tar” at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Thursday. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

The world premiere of “Tár” will take place in Venice on Thursday and it is scheduled for a theatrical release on Oct. 7.

The 79th edition of the festival is taking place until Sept. 10 and will debut some of the year’s most-anticipated films, such as the biographical drama on Marilyn Monroe “Blonde,” “The Whale,” “White Noise,” “The Son” and Olivia Wilde’s anticipated thriller, “Don’t Worry Darling,” which stars Harry Styles and Florence Pugh.

