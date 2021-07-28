BEST FOOT FORWARD: Catherine Deneuve is selling her shoes for charity.

Following the highly successful 2019 auction of her Yves Saint Laurent outfits, which raised $1 million, the French actress is putting up for sale around 125 pairs of shoes to benefit Les Restos du Coeur, a charity that distributes food packages and hot meals to those in need.

The online-only auction by Artcurial, set to take place from Sept. 7 to 14, will feature footwear by the likes of Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, Manolo Blahnik, Prada and Roger Vivier. Estimates for the shoes, in French sizes 37 to 39.5, range from 30 euros to 150 euros.

Many pairs were worn on the red carpet or in the front row of fashion shows. Deneuve famously sported Saint Laurent outfits and Vivier shoes in her role as a bored housewife who moonlights as a high-class prostitute in the 1967 classic “Belle de Jour.”

“I’m mad about shoes! I admire people who are able to breathe life into objects. I like flat shoes, beige or colored Chanel ballet flats, and heels,” she told Madame Figaro magazine in 1989, according to a statement from Artcurial.

The lots on offer include a pair of Saint Laurent’s Tribute platform sandals, with an estimate of 80 euros to 120 euros, and the red suede Prada sandals that Deneuve wore to the screening of the movie “Les Salauds” at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013, expected to fetch 70 euros to 90 euros.

“This selection, of unparalleled elegance, is in her image. By buying into the dream, our customers will be able to help those who need it the most,” said Clara Vivien, specialist in fashion and luxury accessories at Artcurial.

See also at WWD:

Catherine Deneuve Works a Trenchcoat in Saint Laurent’s Spring Ads

Catherine Deneuve — Who Knows a Good Armhole — Designed a Capsule for A.P.C.

Catherine Deneuve Remembers Last Yves Saint Laurent Show