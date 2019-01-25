MILLION-DOLLAR WARDROBE: The sale of Catherine Deneuve’s Yves Saint Laurent outfits raised $1 million during an auction at Christie’s Paris on Thursday, with every single lot snapped up.

Interest in the sale was so strong that 90 percent of the 129 lots sold for multiple times above their pre-sale estimate, while the pre-sale exhibition held during Paris Couture Week drew 4,500 visitors, the auction house said. Online bidding for a further 140 lots remains open until Jan. 30 at midnight.

“This week, with highlights including the view and the auction itself, has been a new experience for me and has exceeded my expectations in many ways,” Deneuve said in a statement.

“I would like to thank Christie’s for the beautiful catalogue and the fact they paid tribute to YSL’s talent by presenting his creations in such an exquisite way at the preview, attended by thousands of people. I sincerely hope that the new owners will enjoy these pieces of couture as much as I did,” she added.

The top lot was a haute couture evening ensemble consisting of a chiffon blouse, scarf and taffeta skirt from the Russian collection that Saint Laurent designed for fall 1977. It sold for $59,745, 10 times the top end of its pre-sale estimate.

A beaded evening dress from spring 1969, which Deneuve wore to a film premiere she attended with Alfred Hitchcock, François Truffaut and Philippe Noiret, sold for $48,365, compared with a pre-sale estimate of $3,400 to $5,700.

The last lot of the sale, a black velvet sable-trimmed jacket from fall 1997, triggered a bidding war among participants from 10 countries, selling for $38,407, versus a pre-sale estimate of $900 to $1,350.

The Yves Saint Laurent Museum pre-empted three lots, including a black chiffon cocktail dress from the fall 1972 collection. Institutions including the Bowes Museum in the U.K. and the Fashion Museum in Santiago, Chile, acquire several lots.

François de Ricqlès, president of Christie’s France, hailed the sale as a “triumph.”