MOMMY’S GIRL: Catherine Zeta-Jones and her daughter Carys Douglas posed together in front of the camera, courtesy of Fendi.

The Oscar-winning actress and her 16-year-old daughter are the protagonists of the latest episode of the #MeandMyPeekaboo series, promoting Fendi’s Peekaboo bag.

In the elegant pictures, Zeta-Jones and Douglas are lensed in different locations, including the frescoed rooms of Rome’s Palazzo Altemps, as well as the colonnades and the signature stairs of Fendi headquarters Palazzo Della Civiltà Italiana.

Previously, Fendi enrolled a series of famous relatives for the project, including Kim Kardashian, North West and Kris Jenner; Clara and Esther McGregor; Ami e Aya Suzuki, as well as the Ferragni clan, including Chiara, Valentina, Francesca Ferragni, their mother Marina Di Guardo and Chiara’s husband musician Fedez. Fendi men’s and accessories creative director Silvia Venturini Fendi and her daughters Delina Delettrez Fendi and Leonetta Luciano Fendi also took part to the project in the past.

In July, Zeta-Jones and Douglas attended the Fendi couture fall 2019 show in Rome and appeared on the cover of Vogue Spain’s September issue wearing coordinated Fendi outfits.