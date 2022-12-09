×
Catherine Zeta-Jones Goes for Gold Embroidery in Caped Zuhair Murad Romper for ‘Late Night With Seth Meyer’

The actress is promoting two new television projects, "Wednesday" and "National Treasure: Edge of History."

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1365 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones during an interview with host Seth Meyers on December 8, 2022 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images)
Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones during an interview with host Seth Meyers on Dec. 8. Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Image

Catherine Zeta-Jones appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Dec. 8, wearing a statement-making cape.

For her segment on the show, Zeta-Jones wore a black romper with caped cutout sleeves featuring gold-embroidered detailing from Zuhair Murad’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. For the collection, Murad borrowed the codes of tribal embroideries and created his own into fine materials like cashmere and organza.

The actress finished off the look with a classic pair of black heels.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1365 -- Pictured: Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones arrives on December 8, 2022 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images)
Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones during an interview with host Seth Meyers on Dec. 8. Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Image

To create her look for her television segment, Zeta-Jones worked with stylist Kelly Johnson, who has dressed the actress for several of her recent red carpet appearances, including the premiere of Netflix’s “Wednesday,” where the actress wore a sculptural off-white dress by Toni Maticevski. For the premiere of the new Disney+ series “National Treasure: Edge of History,” she wore a sequin Elie Saab dress with a plunging neckline.

For makeup, Zeta-Jones went for a television-ready look, featuring a glossy nude lip, highlighter and eye-popping mascara. She had her hair parted down the center and done with large curls at the ends.

Zeta-Jones has a lot to celebrate. On Nov. 23, her new Netflix series “Wednesday” premiered on the streaming platform. Just two weeks after its debut, the comedy became one of Netflix’s most popular series of all time, clocking in at the number three most watched English-language title in Netflix history.

Wednesday” is part of “The Addams Family” universe, focusing on the Addams family’s daughter Wednesday Addams, played in the new Netflix series by Jenna Ortega. Zeta-Jones stars as the Addams family matriarch, Morticia Addams.

In addition to “Wednesday,” Zeta-Jones also has a role in “National Treasure: Edge of History” as Billie Pearce. The series is a spinoff of the “National Treasure” franchise.

