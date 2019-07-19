The “Cats” trailer is finally here, and the Internet isn’t too happy about it.

When it was announced that the beloved musical would be given the live-action treatment, musical theater lovers rejoiced. But many have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment — and downright terror — toward the film’s first trailer.

The trailer features a number of A-list actors and musicians, including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Idris Elba and Dame Judi Dench, among others, who appear as felines with human-like faces and bodies. The film’s director, Tom Hooper — best known for directing films like “Les Misérables” and “The King’s Speech” — has called the technique “digital fur technology.”

Many commenters are poking fun at said technology, comparing the actors to other iterations of this anthropomorphism in film, including in “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” where Emma Watson’s character, Hermione Granger, accidentally transforms into a cat, and Mike Myers’ take on “The Cat in the Hat.” Others have taken liberty with the trailer by adding in their own edits, like one user who cut in the song from Jordan Peele’s horror film, “Us,” over the “Cats” trailer.

Scroll on to see some of the best social media reactions to the “Cats” trailer.

I don’t think it would be very wise for me to weigh in on the #CatsTrailer right meow. — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chas10Buttigieg) July 18, 2019

hermione granger walked so the cast of cats could run 😔✋🏼 pic.twitter.com/6FMqVkqE8u — taronegertonfan1 🕸 FOS (@buckycapt) July 18, 2019

theory: sonic, lion king and now cats are a coordinated effort by the government to deprogram furries through sheer horror – live action arthur is next pic.twitter.com/7vmxcX4OoS — Daniel Howell (@danielhowell) July 19, 2019

Stills from the new #CatsTrailer ! Looks incredible! Truly cannot wait! pic.twitter.com/kw0r2XoUv9 — Erin (@sweeerin) July 19, 2019

CATS (2019), but there are also normal ass non-Jellicle cats hanging around pic.twitter.com/QpLL7zMI76 — Liam Dryden (@LiamDrydenEtc) July 19, 2019

Bruh the CGI is so tragic it’s just the Snapchat cat filter #CatsMovie pic.twitter.com/zvCVdKkTI7 — Booth (@honourablecrush) July 19, 2019

The new #Catsmovie trailer just looks like they've made a film about those medieval paintings where the artist has tried to draw a cat from memory. pic.twitter.com/XwvNqShqTC — Leigh (@Tweekilby) July 19, 2019

i for one think the new Cats movie looks fantastic pic.twitter.com/Nk0pJOSW6K — Danny Devito Facts™ (@FactsDevito) July 19, 2019

james corden in the cats trailer is what i see when i have sleep paralysis pic.twitter.com/xyA95f8kPs — 🌻pip🌻 (@pip_cowan) July 19, 2019

what is this? a cat for ants? pic.twitter.com/t94AjFtsGh — a human being (@beccadeltest) July 19, 2019

I can’t believe they’re doing a Cat in the Hat reboot pic.twitter.com/RH5JESZh3a — Angela (@stayclassyang) July 19, 2019

What he looks like on Tinder vs. Real life#CatsMovie (Photo is my tuxedo cat) pic.twitter.com/6ti7xpJITV — Diep Tran 🧙🏼‍♀️ (@diepthought) July 19, 2019

Read more here:

Taylor Swift and Stella McCartney Team Up for Clothing Line

Katy Perry Brings Back Met Gala Hamburger Dress for Taylor Swift Music Video

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Get Cozy at “The Favourite” After Party

WATCH: An Inside Look at Fendi’s Couture Show