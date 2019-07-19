The “Cats” trailer is finally here, and the Internet isn’t too happy about it.
When it was announced that the beloved musical would be given the live-action treatment, musical theater lovers rejoiced. But many have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment — and downright terror — toward the film’s first trailer.
The trailer features a number of A-list actors and musicians, including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Idris Elba and Dame Judi Dench, among others, who appear as felines with human-like faces and bodies. The film’s director, Tom Hooper — best known for directing films like “Les Misérables” and “The King’s Speech” — has called the technique “digital fur technology.”
Many commenters are poking fun at said technology, comparing the actors to other iterations of this anthropomorphism in film, including in “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” where Emma Watson’s character, Hermione Granger, accidentally transforms into a cat, and Mike Myers’ take on “The Cat in the Hat.” Others have taken liberty with the trailer by adding in their own edits, like one user who cut in the song from Jordan Peele’s horror film, “Us,” over the “Cats” trailer.
Scroll on to see some of the best social media reactions to the “Cats” trailer.
