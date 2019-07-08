Global sustainable agenda, with a fashion edge, is the goal of Jessica Minh Anh, an outspoken producer of visually dynamic fashion shows as well as a renewable energy advocate.

“I wanted to highlight the importance of sustainability through artistic and cinematic captures,” said Minh Anh, who produces a series of conversation-starting catwalk experiences in a handful of the world’s most notable landmarks, (including the Eiffel Tower and Seine River in Paris, the Hoover Dam and a New York City skyline show a few years prior).

In the recent Fashion x Sustainability photo and video series, Minh Anh visited Eco Centro, the hub for Soneva’s “Waste-to-Wealth” concept, Shades of Green organic garden, and eco-friendly villas whereby 90 percent of their solid waste is recycled. “We’re still working on that last 10 percent,” according to the facility’s manager.

“Our goal is to combine luxury, wellness and sustainability to create beautiful beyond bespoke experiences,” said Sonu Shivdasani, chief executive officer of Thailand and Maldives-based luxury resort chain Soneva in the film. The resort is dedicated to sustainability and is highlighted through the visits of those such as Minh Anh. For eight years, she has combined art, architecture, culture, fashion and technology through her productions, receiving special recognition to “bring a positive image” to One World Trade Center, six months before it was officially opened. Hope and freedom are two goals accomplished through Minh Anh’s charisma and willingness to explore.

In contrast to her natural surroundings, Minh Anh dresses in bold hues with haute couture, ready-to-wear and accessory statements in heavy rotation. Some pieces featured in the shoot include: British brands such as Myla London, Votch Watch and Fleur of England; Italian designer Peter Langner; Canadian swimwear brand Londre; Turkish designer Tarik Ediz; and UAE haute couturier Atelier Zuhra, as well as Lebanese and Vietnamese brands.

“I believe we can stimulate the mindset towards green initiatives in a creative way,” said Minh Anh, a supermodel-turned-entrepreneur who grew up in Vietnam. She shared her story, advocating for a push for courageous “reinvention and innovation” in a recent Ted x Conference.

A proven track record in elevating the natural into a hyperreal call-to-action, Minh Anh scouts her “next historic catwalk” with a special message on “hope and peace.”