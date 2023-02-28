×
Caviar Kaspia Creates Capsule With Casablanca

The Casa Kaspia line of ready-to-wear, accessories...and caviar lands Thursday.

Caviar Kaspia has teamed with Casablanca on a capsule collection launching March 2.
Caviar Kaspia has teamed with Casablanca on a capsule collection launching March 2. Courtesy of Caviar Kaspia and Casablanca

The fashion set’s favorite Paris eatery has a new tie-up in the works. Caviar Kaspia has teamed with buzzy brand Casablanca on a capsule collection of ready-to-wear, accessories and even a co-branded tin of caviar.

The 10 pieces in the lineup include Casablanca’s signature silk shirts featuring prints inspired by the decor of the famous restaurant. There are also sporty jersey pieces and a baseball cap with an embroidered Casa Kaspia logo.

Prices for the line, launching online only on both brands’ platforms on Thursday, range from 24 to 890 euros.

A little over two years ago, Casablanca’s creative director Charaf Tajer told WWD about his ambitions of turning Casablanca into a full-scale lifestyle label to rival France’s leading luxury brands. With tie-ups including luggage with Globe-Trotter and handbags with Bulgari over the past year, as well as a Coachella capsule, it seems he is on the way to meeting that ambition.

“I met Charaf some time ago at Caviar Kaspia, and we quickly realized we share a love of timeless luxury, something that both of our brands are built on,” stated Cavia Kaspia Group chief executive officer Ramon Mac-Crohon. “I love how Casablanca captures the essence of timeless sport-chic infused with a vintage aesthetic. This collaboration is a celebration of our friendship and lifestyles.”

“Caviar Kaspia is one of my favorite places to visit in Paris, the restaurant has great finesse in the way it unites fine dining with the fashion community,” said London-based Tajer. “This collaboration offered us an opportunity to reconnect with old mutual friends too, tapping into our community with great food, and an atmosphere that only our two worlds can manifest.”

