Caviar Kaspia is Opening in Saint-Tropez

RIVIERA BOUND: On a global expansion kick this year, Caviar Kaspia is to open in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 1. The permanent, but seasonal, restaurant will be operated by the Annie Famose Group and located on the first floor of the Tour du Portalet in the port area.

Previously the home of Kinugawa for the past three years, the space has been renovated in “Art Deco Tropézienne” style, according to Kaspia, describing it as a “glamorous boudoir overlooking the Mediterranean.” It is to open from 7 p.m., offering cocktails on the terrace including the new Oyster Independent, composed of vodka, oyster leaf, sea foam and a garnish of caviar. A deejay is to accompany diners late into the night.

As with all Kaspia locations, expect turquoise tablecloths and napkins, minaret-shaped ashtrays – and that famous caviar-topped potato on the menu.

The fashion crowd’s favorite Parisian restaurant, located on Place de la Madeleine since 1952, is marking its 95th anniversary this year.

Caviar Kaspia Group, headed by chief executive officer Ramon Mac-Crohon, recently opened locations in São Paulo and Dubai — and coming soon are Los Angeles, New York City and London.

Annie Famose, formerly an alpine ski champion, operates more than 30 restaurants with her two children, David and Sarah Bremond, in a range of jet-set locations including Saint-Tropez, Megève, Courchevel , Saint-Barthélemy, Biarritz and Avoriaz.

Caviar Kaspia was founded by Arcady Fixon, a Russian refugee fleeing the Bolshevik Revolution, who ultimately became a French citizen. Out of nostalgia for the Motherland of his youth, he decorated his eatery in pre-Revolutionary style, decorated with artifacts he collected over the years, including a crystal seal once belonging to Tsar Nicolas II.

SEE ALSO:

Louis Vuitton Will Take Your Order in Saint-Tropez This Summer

Caviar Kaspia Is Going Global

Caviar Kaspia to Open This Fall at The Mark Hotel