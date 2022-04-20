Caviar Kaspia to Open This Fall at The Mark Hotel

Need your fix of Paris?

Caviar Kaspia, the storied Parisian institution with a fashion cult following, is coming to New York. It will open its first permanent Stateside location at The Mark Hotel this fall. The iconic eatery in Paris’ eighth arrondissement on the Place de la Madeleine has been a celebrity and designer favorite since its first opened in 1927.

The restaurant and boutique, designed by Jacques Grange, will offer the house’s favorite twice-baked potato topped with caviar, eggs with caviar, pasta with caviar, blinis with salmon and bottarga, among other delights.

The landmark boutique will also offer Caviar Kaspia delicacies to enjoy at home or to give as a gourmet gift.

Caviar Kaspia will occupy the street level space on the corner of 77th Street and Madison Avenue.

Cavia Kaspia has another permanent location in Dubai and has had pop-ups in New York; Courchevel, France; London, and Monte Carlo.

