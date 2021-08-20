Celebrities Who Announced Pregnancies or Gave Birth This Week

Congratulations are in order for a number of celebrities this week.

Kylie Jenner is reportedly expecting her second child with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Travis Scott, according to multiple outlets. Jenner and Scott already share one child, daughter Stormi Webster, who turned three in February.

Jenner had always talked about wanting more children in the past. “I want more so bad, I actually think about it every day,” the beauty mogul told James Charles in a YouTube video in October. “I just still don’t know when. I’m not planning. I don’t have a time [when] that will happen.”

In 2017 there was speculation that Jenner was pregnant with Scott’s baby, but it was not confirmed until she gave birth to Stormi in February 2018. The picture she uploaded revealing Stormi’s name broke the record for most likes on an Instagram post at the time.

Though Jenner and Scott split amicably in October 2019, the two remained close and socially distanced together during the pandemic for the sake of their daughter.

Another star who revealed her pregnancy this week is Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. This will be the model’s second child with longtime partner and fiancé Jason Statham. The two welcomed their first child, son Jack Oscar, in June 2017.

On Thursday, Huntington-Whiteley posted an Instagram slideshow of mirror selfies showing off different outfits. The last slide was a picture of herself smiling in a long-sleeved white dress as she cradled her baby bump. “Taaa daahhh !! 👼🏻👼🏻👼🏻 #round2,” she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson welcomed her second child on Tuesday. Her husband, Colin Jost, shared a statement on his Instagram account revealing that they have welcomed a baby boy named Cosmo. This is Johansson and Jost’s first child together.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Feb. 9, 2020. Hubert Boesl/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

“Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much,” the statement read. “Privacy would be greatly appreciated.”

Johansson also has a six-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy, whom she shares with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

The actress and “Saturday Night Live” star have been together since 2017, and were married last October in a private ceremony.

READ MORE HERE:

Kylie Jenner Is Teaming With Daughter Stormi Webster for a Makeup Collaboration

EXCLUSIVE: Scarlett Johansson to Launch Beauty Line

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Is Hourglass’ First Brand Ambassador