All the Must-see Celebrity Moments at Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week this spring saw celebrities galore in the front row.

From the onset, the list of big names started off strong last week, with the likes of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky (the couple is expecting their first child together), Idris Elba, Tracee Ellis Ross and Pharrell Williams attending the Off-White fall 2022 show, which happened to be Virgil Abloh’s final collection for the brand. The designer passed away last fall after a battle with cancer.

The week of star-studded appearances then continued with a frenzy caused at the Dior show, as Rihanna showed up fashionably late in her boldest street-style look yet, which involved maternity lingerie. The show also invited some of the label’s biggest global ambassadors such as Blackpink’s Jisoo and Anya Taylor-Joy, along with Yara Shahidi, Chiara and Valentina Ferragni and Olivia Palermo.

Saint Laurent invited many in the “Euphoria” cast, with Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow and Dominic Fike at the show. Also present were Donatella Versace, Úrsula Corberó, Demi Moore and Victoria and Romeo Beckham.

Balmain reunited “Riverdale” stars Madelaine Petsch and Charles Melton as they posed for pictures with famous footballer Neymar and former Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima, who debuted her baby bump during fashion week.

Zendaya and Pierpaolo Piccioli WWD

It was an all-hot pink affair at Valentino, as creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli posed for pictures with Zendaya, Lewis Hamilton, Maluma and more at the label’s fall 2022 show.

Perhaps one of the biggest shows, which saw endless arrivals from celebrities, social media stars and creatives alike, was none other than Louis Vuitton. Among the many that attended were Emma Chamberlain, Joe Jonas, Venus Williams, Ava DuVernay, Jaime Xie of “Bling Empire,” Sarah Paulson, and three of Hollywood’s most iconic redheads: Emma Stone, Julianne Moore and Sophie Turner.

As another successful fashion week in Paris rounds out, the event ends strong with showings from Chanel’s fall 2022 show, which had Blackpink’s Jennie, So Joo Park and Georgia May Jagger, among others, attend its show.

Other big names that attended Paris Fashion Week included Lucy Boynton, Marisa Tomei, Hailey Bieber, Diplo, Paris Jackson, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Kirby, Ella Emhoff, Kiernan Shipka, Ashley Park and more.

