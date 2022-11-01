×
Spring 2023 Trend: Denim Domination

Victoria’s Secret Acquires Adore Me for $400 Million

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push

The Standout Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022

From Casmaigos' Halloween Returns Party to Heidi Klum's annual soiree, celebrities pulled out all the stops to take their 2022 Halloween outfits over the top.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: (L-R) Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: (L-R) Jonathan Van Ness and Mark London attend Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on October 31, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: Kim Petras attends Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on October 31, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: Rebel Wilson attends the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos)
ENCINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: Paris Jackson attends the Annual THRILLER NIGHT Halloween Party, hosted by Prince Michael Jackson, at Jackson Family Home on October 28, 2022 in Encino, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Celebrities might get to regularly wear extravagant looks on the red carpet, but Halloween is a time for them to channel a character that has nothing to do with their presence on stage or on screen. Celebrity inspiration for costumes this year came from classic cartoon characters, anime characters and even other real-life celebrities.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: (L-R) Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari attend the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos)
Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari attend the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns Los Angeles on Oct. 28. Getty Images for Casamigos

Josh Duhamel and his wife Audra Mari attended Casamigos’ Halloween Party dressed as one of the most tabloid-headlining couples of the 2000s, Anna Nicole Smith and the 89-year-old billionaire she married, J. Howard Marshall. Duhamel included a walker, while Mari sported a curly, blond wig and Playboy Bunny-like onesie. Duhamel had a bald cap covering his hair.

Janelle Monae decided to channel another diva for Halloween, Diva Plavalaguna from the sci-fi film “The Fifth Element.” Monae worked with her stylist Mandel Korn to become the spitting image of the character — down to the blue skin and tentacles. The costume was from Alex Navarro Designs, who is known for custom fantasy wear.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos)
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Los Angeles on Oct. 28. Getty Images for Casamigos

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox took inspiration from another celebrity couple for their costumes, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Fox adorned herself with a bleach blonde wig and Machine Gun Kelly had a black hair piece, capturing the former celebrity couple’s hairstyles. The two were among the many celebrity couples at Casamigos’ Halloween Party.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: (L-R) Presley Gerber and Lexi Wood attend the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos)
Presley Gerber and Lexi Wood attend the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Los Angeles on Oct. 28. Getty Images for Casamigos

Presley Gerber and Lexi Wood played on childhood nostalgia with a Fred and Wilma Flintstone couples’ costume. Gerber put a luxury twist on his costume by wearing a long-sleeve white Chrome Hearts T-shirt underneath his costume.

Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka always pull out all the stops for a family-ready costume with their two children. This year was no exception as they dressed up as iconic fast-food characters, with Harris as Ronald McDonald, Burtka as the King from Burger King, their daughter dressed as Wendy from Wendy’s, and their son dressed as Colonel Sanders from KFC.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: (L-R) Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos)
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns on Oct. 28 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Casamigos

Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum dressed up as one of the most iconic couples in Japanese anime, Sailor Moon and Tuxedo Mask. Hilton wore her version of Sailor Moon’s signature sailor fuku-inspired uniform with a glittering silver bone corset bodice and glittering silver shoulder pads. Reum was cape-clad as Tuxedo Mask complete with a top hat and signature rose accessory.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum attend Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on October 31, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)
Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum on Oct. 31 in New York. Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum has made a name for herself as the reigning celebrity queen of Halloween with her annual costume parties. She’s known for her over-the-top costumes, and this year she decided to go dressed as an earthworm while her husband, Tom Kaulitz, was a fisherman with a pole, playing on the worm with a hook idea. Klum’s worm costume was a head-to-toe look completed with ridges, a curved head and long tail.

