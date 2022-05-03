Celebrities Went Pretty in Pink at the 2022 Met Gala

Pink seemed to be a common theme on the red carpet of the 2022 Met Gala.

In celebrating American designers and fashion as the second of the two-part examination by the Costume Institute, many celebrities opted for outfits highlighting accents of pink. Whether they wanted to emphasize the feminine aspect of its theme “Gilded Glamour” or simply because they wanted to wear pink, it seemed many stars shared the same idea.

Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli arrived with his entourage of celebrities wearing designs inspired by his “Pink PP” collection, which was showcased in his fall 2022 show in Milan this spring. Nicola Peltz Beckham, who recently tied the knot with Brooklyn Peltz Beckham last month, arrived in a draped pink dress with a plunging neckline while her husband wore a baby pink suit. Piccioli also designed Peltz Beckham’s wedding dress.

Glenn Close and Sebastian Stan also rocked the designer’s now-signature hot pink, wearing the bright hue from head-to-toe. Close wore a button-down and matching pants under an embroidered cape jacket by Valentino, while Stan wore a button-down paired with baggy pants and matching pink sneakers and an oversized pink Valentino jacket.

Additionally, “You” actress Jenna Ortega also sported a bright pink look by Valentino. She wore an embroidered tunic shirt with flower applications over a pair of hot pink tights and satin pink heels.

Prabal Gurung was another designer with a slew of pink in his posse of stars, including Kiki Layne, Ashley Park and newcomer Denée Benton, best known for her role in the HBO Max series “The Gilded Age.”

Layne wore a pink gown with button detailing and flower-like ruffles, pairing the dress with matching white gloves with the same ruffle details. Park wore a hot pink corset with off-the-shoulder bow sleeves and a black-and-white ostrich feather skirt featuring a train. Benton wore a draped, bustle-inspired look with a red column gown and pink ruffles on the waist, paired with white gloves up to her elbow and intricate necklaces.

Tessa Thompson channeled her inner ballerina in a custom blush pink corset gown by Carolina Herrera that featured gathered tulle and a 200-meter train. The dress was designed by the brand’s creative director Wes Gordon, who walked alongside Thompson on the red carpet.

Other celebrities who wore pink outfits at the 2022 Met Gala include Molly Sims in Monique Lhuilllier, Sza in Vivienne Westwood, Wendi Murdoch in Giambattista Valli, Adwoa Aboah in Tory Burch, Nicola Coughlan in Richard Quinn and Diane von Furstenberg.

This year’s Met Gala focused on the theme, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” which is a celebration of American fashion. This year’s dress code was “Gilded Glamour,” which takes inspiration from The Gilded Age in New York during the time period between 1870 and 1890.

The “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibition will open to the public on May 7. The first part of the exhibition, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” remains open at the Costume Institute. Both will close in September.

