Thursday's Digital Daily: October 7, 2021

A Year of Celebrities in Schiaparelli

The Italian fashion label has experienced a big year with some of the hottest celebrities wearing its designs.

Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Bella Hadid in
Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and Bella Hadid in custom Schiaparelli designs. AP

Schiaparelli is having quite the year so far.

Led by its creative director, Daniel Roseberry, the Italian fashion house has dressed some of the biggest A-list stars, including Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Bella Hadid, Lorde and Beyoncé, among others, for some of the most important events of the year.

Additionally, it was recently revealed that the brand will open a boutique at New York City’s Bergdorf Goodman, marking the first time that the Paris couture house has opened a permanent space outside its salon on Place Vendôme since it was relaunched by Italian entrepreneur Diego Della Valle in 2012.

Despite the challenges of an ongoing pandemic, the brand received plenty of traction and momentum this year, starting off strong by dressing Lady Gaga for her performance at the President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January.

The design house then continued its hot streak dressing Beyoncé for the Grammy Awards, Hadid for Cannes Film Festival and, most recently, Cardi B for her show stopping run at Paris Fashion Week.

Here, WWD breaks down all the biggest moments celebrities have stunned in Schiaparelli so far this year.

Lady Gaga at the Presidential Inauguration

Lady Gaga arrives to sing the National Anthem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)
Lady Gaga arrives to sing the National Anthem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration. AP

What better way to start off the calendar year than to have Lady Gaga wear custom Schiaparelli to perform the national anthem at President Joe Biden’s inauguration?

The award-winning singer wore a rather patriotic look, featuring a fitted jacket in navy cashmere and a voluminous skirt in washed red silk faille. The outfit was topped off with a gilded dove of peace brooch. Her hair was styled in milkmaid braids intertwined with a black ribbon.

“As an American living in Paris, this ensemble is a love letter to the country I miss so dearly and to a performer whose artistry I have so long admired. Maison Schiaparelli is honored to have this chance to dress the iconic Lady Gaga on this historic Inauguration Day,” Roseberry said in a statement regarding dressing the singer. “God Bless Lady Gaga and God Bless America.”

In July, Schiaparelli announced it was releasing Lady Gaga’s large dove brooch to benefit the singer’s Born This Way Foundation, a charitable organization that provides mental health support for young people. The brooch comes in three sizes and ranges in price from $790 to $2,150, available to purchase from Bergdorf Goodman or Dover Street Market.

Emma Corrin at the Critics Choice Awards

The rising British star, best known for portraying Princess Diana in “The Crown,” stunned in a dress from Schiaparelli’s spring 2021 collection at the 26th annual Critics’ Choice Awards. Corrin won the award for best actress in a drama series category for the role.

The black minidress was made from bonded velvet, featuring a décolleté formed from a slit-edged technique and embellished with three-dimensional beading in the brand’s signature tooth pearl motif. Corrin paired the dress with matching earrings also by Schiaparelli.

Cynthia Erivo at the “Genius: Aretha” Premiere

The singer and actress wore a look from Schiaparelli’s spring 2021 collection to the premiere of her National Geographic anthology series “Genius: Aretha,” where she took on the role of Aretha Franklin. Erivo wore a black dress in wool crepe, chiffon and tulle intarsia under a red stole made from over-dyed satin that extended to the floor.

Erivo nabbed a nomination for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie the role at this year’s Emmy Awards.

Beyoncé at the Grammys

Beyonce accepts the award for best R&B performance for "Black Parade" at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Beyoncé accepts the award for best R&B performance for “Black Parade” at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The singer and her husband, Jay-Z, made a surprise appearance at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in March. Beyoncé wore a custom design by Schiaparelli — a black gathered leather minidress, gloves with trompe l’oeil gold fingernails and a pair of drop earrings in gilded brass and enamel made from a cascade of surrealist elements.

At the awards ceremony, Beyoncé made history, receiving the most nominations (nine total) and winning four of the categories, which made her the most-awarded singer, most-awarded female artist and second most-awarded artist in Grammys history. 

Noah Cyrus at the Grammys

Noah Cyrus arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Noah Cyrus at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Also rocking the label at the Grammys this year was Cyrus, who wore a look from Schiaparelli’s spring 2021 collection. The singer wore a strapless white silk crepe dress featuring a plunging neckline with draped detail and an airy cumulus silk taffeta stole.

Bella Hadid at the Cannes Film Festival

Bella Hadid at the premiere of the film Tre Piani - Three Floors during the 74th Festival de Cannes - Cannes Film Festival at the Palais du Festival on the Croisette in Cannes, France, 11 July 2021. *** Local Caption *** (Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
Bella Hadid at the premiere of “Three Floors” during the 74th Festival de Cannes — Cannes Film Festival. Sipa USA via AP

The model dropped jaws at this year’s Cannes Film Festival when she stepped on the red carpet for the screening of “Three Floors” in a black, long-sleeved wool crepe dress with a low-cut neckline and a gilded brass necklace in the shape of trompe l’oeil lungs from Schiaparelli’s fall 2021 couture collection.

Regina King at the amfAR Gala in Cannes

CANNES - JULY 16: Regina King attends to the " amfAR GALA " during the 74th Cannes Film Festival on July 16, 2021 at Villa EILENROC in Antibes, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
Regina King attends to the amfAR Gala during the 74th Cannes Film Festival. Sipa USA via AP

The Academy Award-winning actress wore a custom look by Schiaparelli at the 27th amfAR Gala in Cannes. King’s outfit featured a black bugle beads bustier and a black silk peau de soie grand volume skirt with a stole in black-and-white peau de soie.

Cynthia Erivo at the Venice Film Festival

Cynthia Erivo attending the Dune Premiere as part of the 78th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy on September 03, 2021. Photo by Aurore Marechal/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)
Cynthia Erivo at the Dune Premiere as part of the 78th Venice International Film Festival. Sipa USA via AP

At the premiere of “Dune” during the 78th Venice Film Festival, Erivo wore another creation by Schiaparelli, donning a dress from the brand’s fall 2021 collection. Her dress was made with black wool crepe that had a yellow silk belt at the waist and featured an exaggerated bubbled top in silver metallic eel.

Lorde for Vogue’s October Issue

During her comeback tour this summer, the singer graced the cover of Vogue’s October 2021 issue wearing a gold breastplate by Schiaparelli, featuring large flowers, leaves and skinny stems, which only covered her breasts, in a fashion similar to Hadid at Cannes.

Adele on Instagram

Last month, the singer, who is releasing her highly anticipated fourth studio album soon, uploaded a number of pictures of herself looking radiant in a custom gown by the Italian fashion house. Her look was a column dress in black wool crepe with draped “rosette” sleeves in white silk taffeta and earrings that resembled the brand’s signature tooth motif.

It was also the first time she posted a picture of herself and new boyfriend, Rich Paul, a famed sports agent known to represent major athletes such as LeBron James.

Lady Gaga at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Inaugural Gala

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala. Michael Buckner/WWD

Attending the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Inaugural Gala, the singer stunned in a Schiaparelli design once more. Lady Gaga wore a strapless column dress in black velvet with a stole in blue peau de soie.

The singer also performed at the opening gala, changing out of her Schiaparelli gown into a slinky crystal Elie Saab dress.

Cardi B at Paris Fashion Week

While at Paris Fashion Week with her husband Offset, a member of hip-hop trio Migos, Cardi B wore an outfit by Schiaparelli featuring a tweed jacket with golden breast plates, funky accessories such as gold necklaces with designs resembling an eye and lips, and rings that resembled teeth. She finished the look with an eye-catching sculptural, golden headpiece that covered the top half of her face, including her eyes.

For dinner one night, the rapper donned another look by the Italian fashion label. She wore a long, black coat over a black bodysuit and opaque tights, topping the outfit with a black beret, gold statement earrings and white sunglasses.

“She’s been so into it, which has been so cool,” Roseberry told WWD of Cardi B.

READ MORE HERE:

EXCLUSIVE: Schiaparelli to Open Permanent Store at Bergdorf Goodman

Regina King on Chadwick Boseman, Schiaparelli’s Daniel Roseberry

Schiaparelli Designer Talks About Dressing Lady Gaga for the Inauguration

