New York Fashion Week is finally here, and so are the celebrities.

Despite a shorter schedule, celebrities — including Zendaya, Kate Moss, Yara Shahidi and a pregnant Ashley Graham, among others — are flocking to New York for the spring 2020 season, packed with a number of events from Tommy Hilfiger and Zendaya’s Apollo Theater runway show to the annual Harper’s Bazaar Icons party.

After a photo of the actress in a Khaite cashmere bra and matching cardigan inspired many an article last month, Katie Holmes has already made multiple NYFW appearances, including at Zimmermann’s dinner party for the opening of their new store on Wednesday and front row at the Elie Tahari runway show on Thursday.

Ahead of her Tommy x Zendaya fashion show on Sunday, Zendaya has already started wearing looks from the upcoming collection. The “Euphoria” actress wore a black-and-white polka-dot dress to the launch of Lancôme’s Idôle fragrance at Macy’s on Wednesday and a burgundy velvet suit at The Daily Front Row Media Awards Thursday night.

With five official days left of fashion week, there will surely be more celebrity moments to come.

