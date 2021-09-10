Celebrities at New York Fashion Week Spring 2022: See the Photos

Celebrities have returned to New York Fashion Week like they never left.

So far, fashion week has witnessed A-list celebrities attend some of the biggest parties and shows in New York. Names like Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid and Kylie Jenner have stepped onto the scenes, with the former two returning for the first time since giving birth, while Jenner is pregnant with her second child with Travis Scott.

The Bulgari B.zero1 party at the Standard Hotel featured faces such as Eiza Gonzalez, Sara Sampaio, Irina Shayk, Maddie Ziegler, G-Eazy and Lily Aldridge, where the sister duo Chloe and Halle Bailey, known as Chloe x Halle, performed.

The guest list at the Christian Dior Brooklyn Museum Exhibition opening party included Lorde, “Sex and the City” reboot costars Kristin Davis and Nicole Ari Parker, Nicholas Braun of “Succession,” Kacey Musgraves, Jordan Alexander of “Gossip Girl,” Madison Bailey of “Outer Banks” and more.

Lorde and Musgraves come fresh off releasing their new and long-awaited albums, with Lorde’s “Solar Power” out in August and Musgraves’ “Star-Crossed” out this Friday.

Revolve Gallery, retailer Revolve’s pop-up as they make their debut in NYFW, saw the likes of Ratajkowski, Paris and Nicky Hilton, Megan Fox, Lais Ribeiro, Elsa Hosk, Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse.

From front row at runway shows to after parties, click through the gallery above to see all the celebrities at this year’s New York Fashion Week so far.

READ MORE HERE:

Lorde, Kacey Musgraves, Yara Shahidi and More Celebrate Dior Exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum

Katie Holmes Helps Vacheron Constantin Celebrate NYFW

Bulgari Brings the Party Back to The Standard