How Madonna, Kesha and More Stars Celebrated Pride 2022

From performances to parties, here’s how some of the biggest stars celebrated Pride.

This year, some of the biggest A-list stars left nothing on the table when it came to Pride Month.

The likes of Madonna, Kesha, Christina Aguilera and top-tier drag queens from the hit show “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” celebrated Pride in style, with over-the-top performances and outfits.

On Thursday, Madonna kicked off Pride weekend with a performance at Terminal 5 in New York City, which saw guest appearances from Tokischa, Saucy Santana and “Drag Race” stars such as Bob the Drag Queen, Violet Chachki and Pixie Aventura.

Kesha also had a show of her own, headlining Pride Live’s Stonewall Day at Stonewall Inn on Friday, singing her top hits such as “We R Who We R,” “Tik Tok,” “Blow” and “Cannibal.” During her performance, the singer also took the time to address the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court.

Kesha Performs at Stonewall in NYC for 2022 Gay Pride
Kesha performs at Stonewall Inn in New York City for 2022 Gay Pride Stonewall. MEGA
On Saturday, designer duo The Blonds held a Pride party at the Boom Boom Room in New York City in partnership with Motorola, which the label recently collaborated with on accessories for the company’s popular Razr flip phone. Singer Tinashe performed, dancing on the bar, as the likes of models Olivia Ponton and model Maye Musk, Elon Musk’s mother, attended the party.

Celebrities also took part in the annual Pride marches all over the country, including Cynthia Nixon and Frankie Grande in NYC and JoJo Siwa, Janelle Monáe and Paula Abdul in Los Angeles.

Nixon, best known for her role as Miranda Hobbes in “Sex and the City,” posted a carousel of photos from the march, which also included protests for women’s reproductive rights following the Roe overruling on Friday.

“HAPPY PRIDE 🏳️‍🌈🏳✊🏻 EVERYONE!!!” Nixon wrote in her Instagram caption. “There is no better antidote than coming together to celebrate our pride, our bodies and our rights ❤️”

Though he was preoccupied at the BET Awards Sunday, Billy Porter posted a throwback image of himself celebrating Pride three years ago, when he donned a custom rainbow dress by Christian Siriano for the march.

Christina Aguilera posted a throwback mashup video of her performance at L.A. Pride in the Park earlier this month, which was held at Los Angeles State Park. The event, which returned after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, also featured performances from Mya, Kim Petras, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Rebecca Black, Paris Hilton and the Broadway cast of “Moulin Rouge!”

Madonna Kicks Off NYC Pride Celebrations With Tokischa, Saucy Santana and ‘Drag Race’ Stars

U.S. Pride Marches Show Even Greater Solidarity

Coach Kicks Off Pride Month at The Monster in New York

