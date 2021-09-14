×
Celebrities Served Red Hot Looks at the 2021 Met Gala

Red was a popular color in the outfits at this year’s Met Gala, which celebrated the theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

Red was everywhere at the Met Gala this year.

In celebrating American designers and fashion as the first of the two-part examination by the Costume Institute, many celebrities decided to opt for all-red outfits. Whether it be for patriotism or simply because the hue is their color, it became apparent throughout the night that red was a common theme.

Emily Ratajkowski, who recently gave birth to her first child with husband Sebastian Bear McClard, stunned in a lace bridal gown designed by Vera Wang. Eiza González, on the other hand, sticking with the theme embraced both the color and also channeled “old Hollywood glam,” bringing out her inner Ava Gardner in a custom Versace gown with a thigh slit and small train.

Karlie Kloss, who also recently gave birth to her first child with husband Joshua Kushner, turned heads in her Carolina Herrera dress, which featured lavish ruffle detailing at the top and a long train. By her side at the event was the label’s creative director, Wes Gordon.

Megan Fox, making her first appearance at the Met Gala, arrived in a Dundas gown that featured a thigh-high slit, several criss-cross cutouts and a backless design. She wore matching platform sandals, statement earrings and styled her hair in a long braid with blunt bangs.

Maluma wore an all-red, cowboy-inspired leather two-piece suit by Versace, walking the Met Gala carpet with none other than Donatella Versace herself.

Saweetie paid homage to her heritage in a custom, sparkly red, cutout dress by Christian Cowan, featuring a high-thigh slit and two draped trains that displayed both the Filipino and the Black American flags.

Wearing a custom mermaid-style gown by AZ Factory complete with a regal train, Jennifer Hudson wowed on the carpet. She styled her hair in a high updo and topped her simple makeup look with a red lip.

Other celebrities who wore red outfits at the 2021 Met Gala include Ella Emhoff in Stella McCartney, Megan Rapinoe in Sergio Hudson, Finneas O’Connell in Givenchy, Paloma Elsesser in Zac Posen, Addison Rae in vintage Gucci, Tessa Thompson in Iris van Herpen, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger in Tommy Hilfiger, Venus Williams in Prabal Gurung, Rosalía in Rick Owens and Isabelle Huppert in Balenciaga.

This year’s Met Gala invited approximately 400 guests — a third of its normal amount in the past. The event is a fundraising benefit for the Museum of Metropolitan Art in New York City. Last year, the Met Gala was ultimately canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

The “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibit will be available on Sept. 18. The second part is scheduled for May 2, 2022, with the theme “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”

