How Celebrities Are Already Wearing Pantone’s Fall 2022 Colors on the Red Carpet

Celebrities like Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy, Gigi Hadid and more have already tapped into Pantone’s fall 2022 color trends for their recent red carpet appearances.

The color institute released its fall 2022 report on Thursday, detailing the 15 hues it anticipates will be major color trends this fall. The report includes a wide spectrum of shades, ranging from neutrals like soft beiges and deep grays to bright hues like a neon orange and rich fuchsia.

While the color trends are expected to emerge on the New York Fashion Week runway, many celebrities have worn the hues at recent events like the Emmys, Met Gala and film and TV premieres.

CFDA Fashion Icon Award winner Zendaya had several major fashion moments last year, particularly during the press tour for her film “Spider-Man: No Way Home” where she regularly paid homage to the Marvel film and its characters. During the film’s photo call in London, the actress wore a crystal-embellished, oversize suit jacket from Alexander McQueen in Pantone’s Chiseled Stone hue.

Zendaya and Seth Rogan wearing Pantone’s Chiseled Stone fall 2022 color. HBO/Pantone/AP

The color was also recently worn by actor Seth Rogan, who attended the premiere event for Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy” limited series wearing a relaxed suit by Fear of God.

Pantone’s brighter hues have also made an appearance on the red carpet. “Euphoria” actor Angus Cloud had a standout fashion moment at the HBO show’s premiere event for its second season last month when he wore a vibrant Versace suit in Pantone’s Orange Tiger color.

British singer Raye also wore the color this week at the 2022 Brit Awards, where she walked the red carpet wearing a sequined dress with a thigh-high slit by Versace.

Anya Taylor-Joy also looked to Pantone’s fall 2022 colors for her red carpet winning streak last year. The actress looked to Pantone’s Samoan Sun hue — a golden yellow — for the 2021 Emmy Awards, where she wore a custom Dior butter yellow dress paired with a bright yellow opera cape.

