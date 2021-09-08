×
Christian Dior Brooklyn Museum Exhibition Touts New York Influence

EXCLUSIVE: More Than 40 Designers Creating Looks in Homage to Alber Elbaz

Nensi Dojaka Wins the 2021 LVMH Prize for Young Designers

How Celebrities Are Already Wearing Pantone’s Spring 2022 Colors

Celebrities like Zendaya, Kristen Stewart, Lil Nas X, Daniel Kaluuya and others have worn the color predictions on this year’s red carpets.

While Pantone released its spring 2022 colors predictions today, many celebrities have already tapped into the trends for this year’s red carpets.

Pantone’s 15 spring color predictions are indicators of trends to expect on the upcoming New York Fashion Week runways, but stars like Zendaya, Kristen Stewart, Margot Robbie, Daniel Kaluuya and many others have already tested out the hues during the virtual and in-person awards shows and events  this year.

The 2021 Venice Film Festival, which is currently taking place, has seen many of Pantone’s spring 2022 colors predictions hit the red carpet. One of the festival’s standout fashion moments came from Zendaya, who tapped Pantone’s Coca Mocha hue — a dark tan color — for the premiere of her sci-fi film, “Dune,” when she wore a custom, form-fitting Balmain dress on the red carpet.

Additionally at the Venice Film Festival, Stewart looked to Pantone’s Glacier Lake color, a soft blue, for her film’s premiere. The longtime Chanel ambassador wore a satin matching set from the design house’s recent fall 2021 couture collection.

Dan Levy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Julia Garner and Cynthia Erivo wear Pantone’s Perfectly Pale color. Courtesy Images

One of Pantone’s most popular spring colors has been its Perfectly Pale hue, which is a “subtle sandy beige.” The color popped up at all the 2021 awards shows on the likes of Cynthia Erivo, Dan Levy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jared Leto and Julia Garner, among others.

Click through the above gallery to see more celebrities wearing Pantone’s spring 2022 colors.

Pantone Unveils Spring 2022 Color Report for New York Fashion Week 

Who is 2021 LVMH Prize Winner Nensi Dojaka?

Everything to Know About the 2021 Met Gala 

A Closer Look at Kristen Stewart’s Chanel Outfits in ‘Spencer’ 

