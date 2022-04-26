A Look Back at the Celebrities at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Through the Years

While the White House Correspondents’ Dinner has been an annual tradition since 1920, the event has become a star-studded night in the last few decades with Hollywood’s biggest celebrities coming together in Washington, D.C.

During former President Barack Obama’s eight years in office, the dinner was packed with celebrities each year, with the likes of George Clooney, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o, Viola Davis, Bradley Cooper, Natalie Portman and other major celebrities attending.

The dinner, which is hosted by the White House Correspondents’ Association to support the work of journalists covering the president, is returning on Saturday after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. President Joe Biden is expected to attend, marking the first time since 2016 that a sitting president has attended the dinner. Former President Donald Trump famously boycotted the event each year during his presidency.

It has yet to be confirmed which celebrities will attend this year’s dinner; however, a report from the New York Post indicates that Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson will attend, which would mark the couple’s first official appearance together.

Kardashian has attended the dinner twice in the past, the first time in 2010, where she wore a black and white dress, and the second in 2012 when she attended with her mother, Kris Jenner, wearing a green velvet evening gown. Kardashian’s half-sister, Kendall Jenner, has also attended the dinner in 2016 wearing a black bustier-style dress.

The dinner that year was arguably the most star-studded with attendees like Emma Watson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Helen Mirren, Regina King, Ashley Graham, Tom Hiddleston and others.

Here, WWD looks back at some of the biggest celebrities who have attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner over the years. Click through the above gallery to see more.

