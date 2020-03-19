Celebrities are making donations to fight the coronavirus.

Several high-profile names, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber, among others, are taking to social media to reveal their donations to various local and national charities, such as Feeding America or No Kid Hungry, which work to provide food for children and low-income individuals who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

These celebrities join a growing list of influential figures and major brands that have also made donations to combat the pandemic, including powerhouse influencer Chiara Ferragni, who alongside her husband, Fedez, has raised more than 4 million euros in donations to Milan’s San Raffaele hospital.

Here, WWD compiles a list of several celebrities who are making donations to combat COVID-19.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds:

The actors revealed in Instagram posts on March 16 they are donating $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada to help provide meals to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kristen Bell:

Actress Kristen Bell announced on March 18 she and her young daughters are donating $150,007.96 to No Kid Hungry, an organization that works to end childhood hunger.

The odd number in the donation is due to Bell’s young daughters, who are aged five and six, asking to pitch in money from their piggy banks, according to Bell’s Instagram post.

Ciara and Russell Wilson:

Musician Ciara and her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Russell Wilson, revealed on Instagram on March 17 they are donating one million meals to Food Lifeline, a nonprofit that’s providing meals in the Seattle area.

Lady Gaga:

Lady Gaga’s beauty line, Haus Labs, announced on Instagram on March 16 that it is donating 20 percent of its sales from the last week to local food banks in Los Angeles and New York to help those effected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justin Bieber:

In February, Justin Bieber revealed on his Instagram that he was pledging $29,000 to the Beijing Chunmiao Charity Foundation, a children’s charity in China, to help combat COVID-19 in the nation.

Justin Timberlake:

The singer revealed on Twitter on March 15 that he is donating an undisclosed amount to Mid-South Foodbank, which is part of Feeding America, to deliver food to people in the Memphis, Tenn. area. He also urged his followers to support their local communities.

Jimmy Fallon:

“Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon tweeted on March 15 that he made a donation to Feeding America.

“Right now I’m thinking about what we can do to help our most vulnerable populations,” he wrote. “Children who are losing the one meal they may rely on per day, our friends and family who are facing job issues, the elderly and low-income families.”

Vanessa Hudgens:

Actress Vanessa Hudgens took to Instagram on March 13 to share her donation to Feeding America.

“It’s a crazy time out there in the world,” she wrote. “School closures, job disruptions, lack of paid sick leave and the coronavirus’ disproportionate impact on adults age 60 and older and low-income families are all contributing to the demands placed on food banks across the country.”

