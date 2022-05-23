A Closer Look at the Celebrity Engagement Rings of 2022 So Far

This year saw a number of celebrity engagements, each with unique rings that complement the individual couple’s style and personality.

The likes of Megan Fox, Jennifer Lopez and Sofia Richie were among those who have become engaged in 2022 so far, capturing their excitement and celebrating the news on their respective social media channels.

From a heart-shaped stone to an 8.5-carat emerald cut, WWD takes a closer look at some of the rings from celebrity engagements this year. Read on for more.

Megan Fox

One of the first celebrities to get engaged this year was Megan Fox. On Jan. 11, Machine Gun Kelly asked the actress to marry him after more than a year of dating. The couple confirmed the engagement when they both posted on their respective Instagram accounts.

The musician worked on the unique ring with British jewelry designer Stephen Webster. The sparkler includes an emerald and a diamond, representing Fox’s and Machine Gun Kelly’s birthstones, respectively, “set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love,” according to Machine Gun Kelly’s Instagram post.

According to jewelry experts, the ring is reportedly estimated to be worth at least around $250,000 to $300,000, with the diamond estimated at 4 to 5 carats and the emerald at around 4 carats.

Romee Strijd

On Jan. 25, Romee Strijd and her longtime boyfriend Laurens van Leeuwen became engaged after dating for 12 years. The model gave birth to their first child, a daughter, in December 2020.

Van Leeuwen proposed to the former Victoria’s Secret Angel while hiking on a mountain in Switzerland during their vacation with a custom-made ring from the New York City-based Ring Concierge. The estimated 3 to 4 carat sparkler features a round-cut diamond with three pavé stones on each side.

According to some jewelry experts, the ring is reportedly estimated to be worth around $400,000.

Simone Biles

On Feb. 15, Simone Biles revealed she and NFL player Jonathan Owens, who have been dating since August 2020, were engaged in an Instagram post.

“THE EASIEST YES,” the Olympic gymnast wrote in her caption.

Owens worked with jewelry designer ZoFrost, known to work with some of the biggest NFL and NBA players, to create a custom sparkler with an oval-shaped stone on a pavé band encrusted with diamonds.

Some jewelry experts estimate the ring to be anywhere between 6 to 8 carats and worth around $300,000.

Avril Lavigne

On March 27, Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun became engaged after dating for more than a year. The two were vacationing in Paris when he proposed to her while on a boat in the Seine River, overlooking a view of the Eiffel Tower.

Mod Sun popped the question with a custom-designed ring that featured a heart-shaped 5-carat diamond with a silver band encrusted in stones. The ring was from the famous XIV Karats store in Beverly Hills.

According to People, the words “Hi Icon” and “Mod + Avril” are also engraved in the ring.

Jewelry experts estimate the cost of the ring to be around $250,000.

On April 8, Jennifer Lopez surprised her fans when she revealed she said “yes” to Ben Affleck once more after dating for a year. (The two were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004.)

Lopez revealed the news on her newsletter, On the JLo, which was accompanied by a video of her showing off her new ring, which is an 8.5-carat natural green diamond on a silver band. She notes that the color is special to her because it’s her favorite.

“I always say the color green is my lucky color. Maybe you can remember a certain green dress,” Lopez said, referring to her now-iconic green Versace dress from the 2000 Grammys. “I’ve realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green.”

Jewelry experts place the ring’s estimated worth to be more than $5 million.

On April 20, Sofia Richie, the youngest daughter of award-winning singer-songwriter Lionel Richie, said “yes” to her boyfriend Elliot Grainge after reportedly dating for a year.

Grainge, the son of Lucas Grainge, the chairman and chief executive officer of Universal Music Group, proposed to the model with a 6-carat emerald-cut diamond on a gold band while they were both on vacation at the Four Seasons Hualalai in Hawaii.

According to some jewelry experts, the ring is reportedly estimated to be worth around $300,000.

