In-House, an e-commerce destination for celebrity, athlete and tastemaker brands, will officially launch in April with brands led by talents including The Weeknd, Wiz Khalifa and others.

Founders Rob Lubin, Maz Obuz and Tucker Radecki, who met in college and have worked at companies and sports franchises including Maybelline, Studio 71 and FC Barcelona, saw the buzz and support for celebrity brands such as Kanye West’s Yeezy and Rihanna’s Fenty ventures and noticed there wasn’t a single destination to find them all.

So they created In-House in 2019, raised funding and have been operating in beta since then, forming partnerships with labels led by musicians and athletes, and developing an Originals program where they work with tastemakers to build labels. In-House offers 15 brands, a number expected to increase to two dozen brands by mid-April.

The Weeknd’s Riot Hill and Taylor Gang from Wiz Khalifa are two of the marquee names, along with two former Philadelphia Eagles wide receivers — Terrell Owens and DeSean Jackson — who separately teamed with the In-House Originals program to produce labels from top to bottom. Additional brands on the site include athlete favorites Daniel Patrick and Twenty Montreal, and 6 Dead Bats from artist Smokepurpp.

In-House launched Smokepurpp’s 6 Dead Bats brand exclusively on its site in tandem with the artist’s EP “Psycho (Legally Insane)” on Feb. 10. The collection sold out in one day. “Smokepurpp was so special for us, because we did it without marketing,” Radecki said. “It was an opportunity for cross pollination.”

“We want to make sure our partners are brands with one main tastemaker behind it,” Obuz said.

Lubin added, “We make sure that whoever we bring on has a story to tell. It’s important to note that we’re not trying to be about an influencer marketplace. It’s really about fashion — brands built by a tastemaker but that stand on their own.”

As for established labels such as Daniel Patrick and Twenty Montreal, In-House is seen as another point of distribution and a place to launch limited releases.

“We have seen a domino effect here with the more clients we onboard,” Lubin explained. Although the founders admit their roster is “music heavy” at the moment, they are speaking with influencers on TikTok and NFL athletes to further expand the roster.

“A couple years ago, it was about these collaborations where a big brand supports a tastemaker,” said Radecki, “but now tastemakers are doing things in their own way. Now people are bringing brands to life independently and it’s up to us to bring them to mass.”