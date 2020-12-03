Celebrity beauty lines have been ubiquitous for the last two decades, as many of the biggest stars embarked on licensing deals with major companies to add their star power to a fragrance or makeup line.

In the last few years, celebrities like Rihanna, Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner and Lady Gaga have stepped away from licensing deals and embarked on their own solo makeup lines that have become major players in the industry (take Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics, which received a valuation of $1.2 billion after Coty purchased a majority stake in the brand in 2019).

The latest iteration of the celebrity beauty line is in the skin-care category, with several celebrities breaking into the space this year. Jennifer Lopez, for one, revealed her JLo Beauty skin-care line earlier this year, which offers eight products that are meant to re-create her signature glowing skin.

Rihanna, who launched her highly successful Fenty Beauty makeup line in 2017, is now tackling the skin-care category with the same inclusive ethos she carries throughout all her business ventures.

Here, WWD looks at six celebrities who entered the skin-care category in 2020. Read on for more.

Jennifer Lopez — JLo Beauty

Jennifer Lopez is the latest celebrity to enter the skin-care category, bottling up her signature glowing skin for her JLo Beauty line.

JLo Beauty is launching with six products in the skin-care category — including a cleanser, moisturizer, face mask, eye cream and serum — as well as a skin-care-makeup hybrid and a dietary supplement. The products are formulated with an olive complex that’s made up of squalene, fermented oil, extra virgin oil and leaf extract.

“My mom, my aunt, my grandmother, all of them used olive oil as a beauty product [on] hair when it got too dry, on your face and your body, on the belly when you’re pregnant,” Lopez said. “What it does for the skin is amazing, [but] nobody wants to smell like a salad. So, it was like, how do we take the olive and create something that is proprietary to us?”

Lopez has been hinting at the line since August, posting pictures on her own and JLo Beauty’s Instagram accounts.

JLo Beauty is launching on Jan. 1 on its web site and at Sephora. The products will be available to purchase on Amazon starting Jan. 14. Prices range from $18 to $79.

Rihanna — Fenty Skin

Rihanna revolutionized the beauty industry in 2017 when she launched her Fenty Beauty line with a 40-shade foundation range, an offering that was much more inclusive and expansive than that brands typically carried.

Her commitment to diversity and inclusivity resonated with customers, with the brand earning sales north of $100 million during its first few weeks on the market. The industry also took note, with major brands expanding their own shade ranges.

Rihanna has since taken her ethos of inclusivity to the skin-care category, launching Fenty Skin in July with genderless products that are meant to work on all skin types.

She debuted the brand with an ad campaign that tapped several of her famous friends, including A$AP Rocky, Lil’ Nas X, Paloma Elsesser, Halima Aden, Tommy Genesis and others.

The brand offers four products — a cleanser, sunscreen, pore-refining toner and moisturizer. Products range in price from $25 to $40 and the four-piece kit retails for $112.

Pharrell Williams — Humanrace

Pharrell Williams added beauty entrepreneur to his lengthy résumé in November with the launch of his own skin-care line, Humanrace.

Williams developed the three-product vegan skin-care line with his dermatologist, Dr. Elena Jones. The products are a rice powder cleanser, a lotus enzyme exfoliator and a humidifying cream, all packaged in an emerald green, post-consumer waste recycled and refillable packaging. The three products are sold as a set for $100.

“I think your skin is the sum of the routines you put into it,” Williams said in an interview with WWD. “It’s not just skin care, it’s skin health and as men, we haven’t been raised or advised to care for our skin in that way. We just get up and go. Our face deserves its own three minutes. Your face is the way you and people communicate together.”

Emily Ratajkowski — Loops Beauty

Emily Ratajkowski joined skin-care brand Loops Beauty in October as its new creative director and as a minority stakeholder.

The model — who is also the founder of swimwear label Inamorata — will be involved with the brand’s marketing strategies and social media campaigns, the first of which she appeared in.

“Branding is fun for me, and it came naturally when I was starting out,” she said in an interview with WWD. “I’ve done it with my own brand, and even when I’m just modeling, I like to have as much creative control as possible. My next step is taking a brand that already has a cool position and good products, and developing the social and brand ambassadors to build awareness.”

Loops Beauty launched in February with a range of colorful hydrogel masks for the face, lips and eyes. Products range from $20 to $55.

Alicia Keys — Keys Soulcare

Alicia Keys is partnering with E.l.f. for her beauty brand, Keys Soulcare, which is launching in time for the holidays.

The musician revealed the partnership in August, stating that she was creating a “lifestyle beauty” brand with the company. The brand will offer products in the skin-care, body-care and home categories.

Keys Soulcare is said to emulate the musician’s philosophy of beauty, which is a harmony between the mind, body and spirit and includes an empowering approach to aesthetics and beauty rituals.

The brand is first launching with a sage and oatmilk candle and two skin-care products.

Carmen Electra — GoGo Skincare

Actress Carmen Electra debuted her vegan GoGo Skincare brand in November as an homage to the song that Prince wrote about her, called “Go Go Dancer,” off her self-titled 1993 album.

The brand offers three products meant to be used together — a serum, eye cream and moisturizer — that are created with a blend of hyaluronic acid and folic acid.

“These ingredients are trademark blends that are very expensive, and we’ve been able to incorporate them in our products and keep the cost down for customers,” she said in an interview with WWD. “[The development process] was about me trying these products over and over and over again to get it right. This is something I have such a passion for.”

The products are available on the brand’s web site and can be purchased together for $149.95 or $99.95 for a yearly subscription.

