Los Angeles-based women’s label Aya Muse is today releasing a capsule collection with celebrity fashion stylist Dani Michelle. The collection follows the brand’s recent Eighties-inspired collaboration with Italian luxury retailer Luisaviaroma and is highly anticipated due to a recent Instagram post by Kourtney Kardashian (who Michelle counts as one of her clients) donning the collaboration’s white men’s tuxedo shirt.

The partnership between Aya Muse’s designer, Tina Rodiou, and Michelle formed organically; the two met two years prior and connected over their shared style of minimal, chic élan. Together the duo collaborated to design a capsule collection of 12 styles that embody this spirit. The capsule is launching within the Aya Muse fall 2020 collection (an additional 50 styles) and includes neutral-toned, ultra-cool, versatile layers ranging from sheer bike shorts to crystal-accented cashmere blend knits. The collection ranges in price from about $200 to $650, aside from a vegan leather and wool blend blazer that retails for $810, and will be available at select retailers including Selfridges, Kith, Revolve and more, in addition to the Aya Muse web site (where it will additionally be restocked three weeks following the launch).