Marking their 15th anniversary, accessories brand Botkier has appointed celebrity stylist Molly Dickson as a style ambassador.

“I began working with Botkier on a campaign shoot a few months ago and quickly came to love the product both personally and professionally,” Dickson says. “I’m based in New York (although often traveling) but I always look to New York (and New Yorkers) as a constant source of inspiration; it’s one of the things I love most about the city. There’s something about the twentysomething girl in the Lower East Side wearing something super authentic and effortless; she’s cool, it’s almost magnetic. That’s how I envision the Botkier girl –– she’s cool and confident, she’s the girl I want to work with and to be friends with, which made this collaboration very organic for me.”

Dickson is emerging as one of the most buzzed-about celebrity stylists in Hollywood. Having begun her career as an assistant to power stylist Leslie Fermar for six years, Dickson has a reputation for working with up-and-coming darlings of Hollywood, including “Stranger Things” actress Sadie Sink and “13 Reasons Why” breakout Katherine Langford, as well as work with Scarlett Johansson, Jenny Slate and more. Her affinity for “It” girls on the rise is part of what drew Botkier to her; the brand notes its past campaigns with starlets from Delilah Belle Hamlin and Sistine Stallone to Lottie Moss as references for the collaboration with Dickson.