A Closer Look at the Celebrity Wedding Dresses of 2022 So Far

It seems after more than two years of unconventional celebrations, weddings are gearing up to be back in full swing, with plenty of celebrities walking down the aisle this year.

Stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Josephine Skriver, Nicola Peltz and Billie Lourd were among those who have had ceremonies in 2022 so far, gathering their closest friends, family and other celebrities for their nuptials.

While many celebrities, like Ariana Grande, Gwen Stefani and Issa Rae, flocked to the classic wedding atelier in Vera Wang in 2021, this year saw a number of different designers create custom bridal gowns, such as Rodarte, Valentino, Versace and more.

Here, WWD takes a closer look at some of the celebrity wedding dresses of 2022 so far. Read on for more.

Brittany Matthews

Brittany Matthews kicked off the list of celebrity weddings this year when she married NFL star Patrick Mahomes, her high school sweetheart, on March 12 in Maui, Hawaii, with the bride wearing a custom gown by Versace.

Matthews worked on the dress with famed celebrity stylist Mimi Cuttrell as well as the brand’s creative director Donatella Versace. The look featured a corset bodice top with a cutout design and crystal detailing and a long train and bustle in the back. The bride also wore a long tulle veil to match.

Billie Lourd

Billie Lourd, the only daughter of the late actress Carrie Fisher, wed Austen Rydell on March 12 in an intimate ceremony held in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The actress wore a custom, ethereal gown by Rodarte, designed by its founders sister-duo Kate and Laura Mulleavy. The look was a white off-the-shoulder tulle gown with a sweetheart neckline and sparkles throughout.

Lourd styled her hair half-up in an elaborate braid and wore a matching white tulle veil with a long train.

Josephine Skriver

After nearly a decade together, Josephine Skriver and Alexander DeLeon, known professionally as Bohnes, tied the knot at the Acre Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on April 3.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel looked to Alberta Ferretti for her wedding dress. Ferretti created a long white slipdress covered in lace detailing with an embroidered lace trail to match. Skriver also wore jewelry by Logan Hollowell.

In May, Skriver and DeLeon held another ceremony, this time at the 50-yard line of the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, home to the Las Vegas Raiders football team. The model wore a mini, silk bustier dress by Danielle Guizio and black-and-white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker surprised many when they chose to spontaneously wed hours after the 2022 Grammy Awards concluded at the famous One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, complete with an Elvis Presley impersonator to officiate. They reportedly married around 2 a.m. on April 4.

The Poosh founder, wore a vintage piece by Versace, which was a yellow strapless top with an embellished cross in the center, from the label’s fall 2012 collection. Both Kardashian and Barker wore leather jackets and sunglasses to match.

However, the wedding was not official as the couple did not obtain a marriage license prior to the ceremony.

On May 15, the couple had an official wedding (after acquiring a license) held at a courthouse in downtown Santa Barbara, Calif. The ceremony was reportedly very intimate, with only Kardashian’s maternal grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell, and Barker’s father, Randy Barker, to witness the nuptials.

Unlike most traditional brides, the eldest Kardashian sister wore a mini white lace corset dress by Dolce & Gabbana, with a heart-shaped adornment at the center, and veil with matching sleeves attached.

The reality star confirmed the wedding when she posted a slew of black-and-white photos on her official Instagram page with the caption: “Till death do us part.”

Nicola Peltz

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham had one of the most lavish and star-studded celebrity weddings of the year so far, exchanging their vows on April 9 at Peltz’s lavish Palm Beach, Fla., estate in front of nearly 600 guests.

Peltz, the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner, wore a custom wedding gown by Valentino, designed by its creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Piccioli created the dress with a square neckline, with a more fitted silhouette to accentuate the waist and a long train. The lace veil was just as long as the dress and Peltz wore gloves in the same fabric to match. She topped off the look with Versace white Medusa platform heels.

The actress is known to work closely with Piccioli, and wore his designs for last year’s as well as this year’s Met Gala events.

Paulina Gretzky

Paulina Gretzky and professional golfer Dustin Johnson tied the knot on April 23 at the Blackberry Farm, a luxury hotel and resort, in Walland, Tenn.

Gretzky, the daughter of ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and actress Janet Jones, wore a custom look by Vera Wang. The dress was a light ivory diaphanous hand-beaded crystal gown with a plunging neckline and back. Wang also revealed on Instagram that the gown was covered in 100,000 Swarovski crystals and mini glass pearls.

She wore her blonde hair down in loose waves and had her makeup done by Mario Dedivanovic, best known for being the makeup artist for Kim Kardashian.

Chloë Sevigny

Chloë Sevigny and Siniša Mačković officially celebrated their union a second time on May 14 in an intimate ceremony held in Connecticut. The couple first tied the knot in 2020, days before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, at a New York City courthouse.

The award-winning actress wore a bridal gown by Jean Paul Gaultier, designed by its creative director Glenn Martens, from the label’s spring 2022 couture collection. With an unconventional and elaborate take on a traditional wedding dress, the look was sheer throughout over a lacy underlay, fashioned with ruffled sleeves and a bodice that went down to a sleek skirt with a thigh slit.

Throughout the day of festivities, Sevigny also wore bridal looks by Loewe, designed by Jonathan Anderson, and Mugler, designed by Casey Cadwallader.

