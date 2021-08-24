×
Meghan Markle Receives Top Spot on Google’s Most Searched Celebrity Wedding Dress List

A report from Google outlines the five most searched celebrity wedding dresses from the last year.

Although her royal wedding to Prince Harry was in 2018, Meghan Markle still holds the top spot for the most searched celebrity wedding dress.

According to a report from Google that looks at wedding search trends from the last year, the Duchess of Sussex’s custom Givenchy wedding dress designed by former artistic director Clare Waight Keller was the top searched celebrity wedding dress.

Markle’s modern couture dress was designed with a slight off-the-shoulder design and long sleeves. It was accented with a veil embellished with a floral design that represented the distinctive flora of each of the 53 Commonwealth countries. Markle also wore the Queen Mary’s Bandeau Tiara from Queen Elizabeth II’s lavish tiara collection. The tiara is designed with a flexible band of 11 sections of pavé-set diamonds with a center brooch that includes 10 diamonds.

Following Markle in Google’s ranking is her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge married Prince William in 2011 in a custom Alexander McQueen wedding dress designed by Sarah Burton. The Victorian-inspired dress was designed with an ivory lace bodice paired with a high lace collar and lace sleeves. She complemented the wedding dress with a 9-foot train and the queen’s Cartier Halo Tiara, which is set with 739 brilliant and 149 baton diamonds.

The third top searched celebrity wedding dress was worn by Gwen Stefani, who married fellow musician Blake Shelton in July. Stefani wore two custom Vera Wang wedding dresses for the occasion, including a white silk georgette gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline and a white strapless minidress with a ruffled tulle skirt.

Ariana Grande, who married real estate developer Dalton Gomez in May, came in fourth. Grande also wore a custom Vera Wang wedding dress for the ceremony. Her gown was a lily white, silk charmeuse strapless dress with an Empire waist and a sculpted neckline.

The late Princess Diana ranked in fifth with her David and Elizabeth Emanuel-designed wedding dress from 1981, which is considered one of the most iconic wedding dresses of all time. The princess’ dress was an ivory taffeta gown embellished with sequins, lace and pearls. She complemented the dress with a 25-foot-long train and a 153-yard tulle veil.

