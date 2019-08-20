MAKING SCENTS: Elaborating on its latest Instagram tease, Celine has offered new details of its perfume launch — the first by Hedi Slimane for the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned house.

Drawing on the designer’s androgynous perspective, the 11 scents are meant for both men and women, carrying touches of tree moss, iris, rose or chypre. In line with the designer’s penchant for full command, they are also meant to reflect Slimane’s personal history.

“These perfumes distill the reminiscences of a moment, a place or people dear to the couturier,” the brand said in a statement. All of the new scents carry the designer’s “powdery olfactory signature,” according to the label, which describes it as an “enveloping and sophisticated patina” that is “prolonged by the elegance of a couture residual trail, capturing a fleeting memory and emotion as it wafts by.”

This is not Slimane’s first foray in the perfume business. In 2004, the designer drew up a trio of Maison Christian Dior perfumes, a first since the house was founded in 1947.

Nine of the new Celine fragrances will be available in the fall: Parade, Saint-Germain-des-Prés, Dans Paris, Cologne Française, La Peau Nue and Eau de Californie, which are meant for day, as well as Reptile, Black Tie and Night Clubbing, which are geared for evenings.

Two more day scents, Bois Dormant and Rimbaud will be released next year.

The fragrances are the first for the house in some time. Interparfums held the brand’s fragrance license between 2000 and 2011, before it was taken back in-house by the label, which has not launched a scent since.

The house plans to open a store dedicated to the perfumes at 390 Rue Saint-Honoré in Paris, a street that has emerged as a key destination for French luxury shoppers.

Rectangular-shaped perfume bottles were designed by Slimane, in keeping with French glass-making traditions. Sharp edged fluting and a faceted, black lacquered cap were inspired by late 17th-century classicism, the company said.

Slimane, who fueled skyrocketing sales at Saint Laurent and Dior Homme, took the helm of Celine in February 2018 with a mandate of doubling or even tripling sales for the brand in five years.