Celine Cancels Men’s Show Amid Paris Unrest

Celine has canceled its spring 2024 men’s show amid a tense situation in Paris following the police killing of a teenager that has spawned nightly rioting, looting and violence.

“Due to the events of recent days and to avoid any potential risk for the safety of our guests and our team, we regret to inform you that we are cancelling the Celine Homme summer 2024 show, which was due to be held at La Gaité Lyrique this Sunday, July 2 at 8:30 p.m.,” the LVMH-controlled fashion house said in a brief statement emailed to invited guests.

The statement also noted that “the events scheduled at the end of this show, from 9:30 p.m. onwards at the same location, are also cancelled.”

It is understood Celine creative and image director Hedi Slimane had lined up live performances for the after party.

Slimane posted a statement in French on his personal Instagram account, which concludes: “Having a fashion show in Paris, while France and its capital are bereaved and bruised, from my point of view alone, seems inconsiderate and totally out of place.”

Other fashion events are currently scheduled for Sunday, including Patou and Alaïa fashion shows, and events for Belgian accessories brand Delvaux and Italian fashion label Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini.

These fall on the eve of Paris Couture Week, scheduled for Monday to Friday in the French capital, with 32 houses scheduled to reveal their fall 2023 collections.

As reported, Chloé cancelled a planned event on Friday evening to celebrate Karl Lagerfeld’s creations for the house, citing “the current situation in Paris.”

Courrèges postponed its annual club night, scheduled for Saturday night. “We were so happy to dance with you tomorrow for our annual Summerclub but due to the recent tragedy in France we have decided to postpone our moment together,” creative director Nicolas Di Felice said on Instagram Friday.

The unrest followed the killing of a 17-year-old motorist by police Tuesday. The driver, identified as Nahel M., was pulled over for a traffic violation. When he tried to drive away from police, he was shot and killed.

Police initially reported that he had tried to ram the officers with his car, but a bystander recorded the incident on video which quickly went viral on social media. Outrage over the incident sparked unrest across the country, as well as clashes with police.