Celine Debuts Haute Parfumerie in Le Bon Marché

NEW CELINE FRAGRANCE LOCALE: Celine has expanded its niche fragrance footprint with a shop-in-shop opening in Paris’ Le Bon Marché department store last Friday.

The space measuring about 270 square feet sells Celine perfumes, candles, fashion accessories and small leather goods, including vanity sets and perfume cases. Marking the brand’s first dedicated Haute Parfumerie located in a department store, it is found in Le Bon Marché’s ground-floor beauty area.

In the department store, from Feb. 16 to March 5, 2022, a Celine fragrance pop-up stood in the brand’s accessories and leather goods corner.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned Celine launched into fragrance in the fall of 2019. Each perfume in the collection reminisces a moment, a place or people close to Hedi Slimane, the brand’s creative director.

A freestanding store for the fragrances opened at 390 Rue Saint-Honoré in Paris in November 2019. The new department store shop-in-shop’s design echoes the freestanding store’s Art Deco influences.

In both, there are Grand Antique marble surfaces and gradient mirrored shelves displaying rows of bottles, in what the brand referred to as a “perfumer’s organ.”

At the LVMH-owned Bon Marché, in sync with the stand-alone Celine Parfumerie, will be launches of collectors’ pieces in very limited quantity, including cotton jars in faceted metal and four sprays clothed in exotic skins.