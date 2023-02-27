×
Celine Debuts Haute Parfumerie in Le Bon Marché

The shop-in-shop marks the first dedicated space in a department store for the fashion brand's niche scents.

Celine Haute Parfumerie in Le Bon Marché.
Celine Haute Parfumerie in Le Bon Marché. Photo by Abbadie Herve / Courtesy of Celine

NEW CELINE FRAGRANCE LOCALE: Celine has expanded its niche fragrance footprint with a shop-in-shop opening in Paris’ Le Bon Marché department store last Friday.

The space measuring about 270 square feet sells Celine perfumes, candles, fashion accessories and small leather goods, including vanity sets and perfume cases. Marking the brand’s first dedicated Haute Parfumerie located in a department store, it is found in Le Bon Marché’s ground-floor beauty area.

In the department store, from Feb. 16 to March 5, 2022, a Celine fragrance pop-up stood in the brand’s accessories and leather goods corner.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned Celine launched into fragrance in the fall of 2019. Each perfume in the collection reminisces a moment, a place or people close to Hedi Slimane, the brand’s creative director.

A freestanding store for the fragrances opened at 390 Rue Saint-Honoré in Paris in November 2019. The new department store shop-in-shop’s design echoes the freestanding store’s Art Deco influences.

In both, there are Grand Antique marble surfaces and gradient mirrored shelves displaying rows of bottles, in what the brand referred to as a “perfumer’s organ.”

At the LVMH-owned Bon Marché, in sync with the stand-alone Celine Parfumerie, will be launches of collectors’ pieces in very limited quantity, including cotton jars in faceted metal and four sprays clothed in exotic skins.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé's Fashion 'Renaissance'

Men's Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams' Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox's Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez's Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana's Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

