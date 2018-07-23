BIRTHDAY BOY: Hedi Slimane celebrated his 50th birthday with an intimate surprise party on Sunday at the Palace theater in Paris, one of the music-obsessed designer’s favorite youth haunts.

Slimane, who is due to show his first collections for Céline in September during Paris Fashion Week, published several dozen images of the party on Instagram and on his personal web site, Hedi Slimane Diary, on Monday.

Among the 20 or so members of his inner circle in attendance were Los Angeles-based photographer and visual artist Jeff Fribourg, founder of the music project Numb.er; Sacha Got and Marlon Magnée from French band La Femme, and Ulysse Cottin and Armand Penicaut, the French duo known as Papooz.

Keen observers of Slimane’s past work for Saint Laurent might recognize young men or women who either walked in his shows, appeared in his ad campaigns, sat in the front row or composed original songs for the brand.

Slimane, who turned 50 on July 5, even published photos of his birthday cake, though it seems the birthday boy remained behind the camera for most of the night, as there was no glimpse of him blowing out his sparklers.